Investor information - Cembrit exercises its right to make a voluntary early redemption of the 2021 bonds
globenewswire| 29.10.2020, 15:00
The information will be published Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 15.01 CET on the company homepage indicated below.
https://www.cembrit.com/about/finance/downloads/
For further information, please contact:
Michael Christensen, +45 99 37 22 22
