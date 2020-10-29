STMicroelectronics Works with Alifax on Rapid, Cost-Efficient

Point-of-Care Medical Testing

Alifax, a diagnostic-test producer, has customized biological content and reagents to detect pandemic-related genetic material and other viral (and bacterial) pathogens

ST Real-Time PCR molecular-diagnostics technology, using disposable chip-based cartridges, can be adapted to detect any genetic material

Geneva, Switzerland, and Padova, Italy, October 29, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Alifax S.r.l, a producer of clinical diagnostic instrumentation, have worked together on a rapid, cost-efficient portable solution that will be available from Alifax, for point-of-care molecular diagnostic detection using highly reliable real-time Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) to amplify genetic material (RNA and DNA1) in patient samples.

Leveraging technology developed and licensed from ST, Alifax is manufacturing the Molecular Mouse, a small portable instrument that contains a broad range of ST components, including STM32 MCUs, sensors, amplifiers, and other devices. Connected to a PC, the Molecular Mouse uses medical reagents2 created by Alifax to manage the control and testing of multiple targets or samples on a tiny disposable cartridge, manufactured by ST using its high-volume Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) semiconductor process technology. Test results are available in less than hour.

“One crucial lesson from the current global pandemic is the importance of rapid, cost-efficient point-of-care testing that allows immediate remote diagnosis, and then, if necessary, patient isolation,” said Alessandro Cremonesi, Chief Innovation Officer, STMicroelectronics. “ST has been investing in its Real-Time PCR platform convinced that innovative semiconductor-based diagnostic solutions can positively impact our lives.“

“Leveraging our high-volume semiconductor-manufacturing technology and long-term leadership in microfluidics, we’ve developed a rapidly customizable, highly flexible cartridge and instrumentation platform that delivers rapid and precise point-of-care diagnostic results, which Alifax has used to respond almost immediately to present pandemic and future diagnostic needs,” added Benedetto Vigna, President Analog MEMS, and Sensors Group, STMicroelectronics.