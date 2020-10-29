Waturu Holding A/S – the subsidiary Watgen Medical A/S has obtained a patent for a device for topical treatment

Company announcement No. 44

Fredericia, October 29. 2020

The subsidiary Watgen Medical A/S, has obtained a patent for a device for topical treatment.



The patent supports the companys innovative development of new water treatment

technology for the treatment of inflammation and wounds.



Topical means on the body surface, ie. on the skin, in the nasal opening, in the eyes, in the

ears, in the rectal opening and the vagina.



Waturu Holding A/S is the main shareholder in the company and chairman Thomas Marschall

states:

“the markets Watgen Medical A/S focuses on are today controlled by large global

companies and it is therefore of great importance to Watgen Medical that it has succeeded in

achieving a broad patent, which the company can potentially also license to existing

companies in the industry ”.

Watgen Medical has previously announced a plan to conduct a IPO in 2021.