Waturu Holding A/S – the subsidiary Watgen Medical A/S has obtained a patent for a device for topical treatment
Company announcement No. 44
Fredericia, October 29. 2020
The subsidiary Watgen Medical A/S, has obtained a patent for a device for topical treatment.
The patent supports the companys innovative development of new water treatment
technology for the treatment of inflammation and wounds.
Topical means on the body surface, ie. on the skin, in the nasal opening, in the eyes, in the
ears, in the rectal opening and the vagina.
Waturu Holding A/S is the main shareholder in the company and chairman Thomas Marschall
states:
“the markets Watgen Medical A/S focuses on are today controlled by large global
companies and it is therefore of great importance to Watgen Medical that it has succeeded in
achieving a broad patent, which the company can potentially also license to existing
companies in the industry ”.
Watgen Medical has previously announced a plan to conduct a IPO in 2021.
About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water
technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and
reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring
CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen
Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.
