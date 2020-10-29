 

Deliverect expands services to new markets on account of high demand

Ghent, Belgium (ots/PRNewswire) - 10 million processed order milestone marks
delivery tech company's accelerated growth

Deliverect ( http://www.deliverect.com/ ), the European scale-up helping
restaurants streamline orders from third-party food delivery and online ordering
services, today announced that it has processed 10 million orders through its
platform. The milestone, which comes just 13 months after the tech company had
processed its first million orders, exemplifies the rapid growth of both
Deliverect and the online food ordering industry.

A subscription-based service, Deliverect integrates directly with restaurants'
POS software, automating the inbound online order flow through a single point.
When a delivery or takeout order comes in from an external service like Uber
Eats, Deliveroo, Glovo, Takeaway.com, Foodora,... or an online ordering system
like Flipdish, Shopify, WooCommerce or Slerp, Deliverect's software intercepts
the order, processes it, and transfers it straight to the kitchen. The company
currently supports 100+ integrations with major POS and delivery partners, with
hundreds of others in the pipeline.

An ever-increasing number of restaurants struggle to enable delivery as a result
of partnering with more than one delivery service, which complicates managing
online sales channels considerably. Deliverect eliminates the need for
restaurant staff to monitor multiple devices and manually punch orders into
their existing system, significantly reducing both the probability of errors and
staff workload.

Just two years after its inception, Deliverect now has processed over 10 million
orders from customers across the globe, running its software to relay these
orders to restaurants' business systems and kitchen. The company's exponential
growth was accelerated by its customers ramping up online ordering operations
and adding more sales channels, and by launching partnerships with a growing
number of enterprise customers like MAX Burgers, KFC, Unilever, Taco Bell, etc.
The 10 million order mark further illustrates the need for Deliverect's
solution, which is currently expanding into new markets such as the Nordics,
Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and Mexico.

According to Deliverect CEO and Co-Founder Zhong Xu, "the food delivery business
has been growing at a breakneck speed for the last five years, but the outbreak
of COVID-19 also triggered restaurants that were hesitant in the past to give it
a go." => read the full article here (https://news.deliverect.com/113610-deliver
ect-expands-services-to-new-markets-on-account-of-high-demand)

