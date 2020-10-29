Deliverect expands services to new markets on account of high demand

Ghent, Belgium (ots/PRNewswire) - 10 million processed order milestone marks

delivery tech company's accelerated growth



Deliverect ( http://www.deliverect.com/ ), the European scale-up helping

restaurants streamline orders from third-party food delivery and online ordering

services, today announced that it has processed 10 million orders through its

platform. The milestone, which comes just 13 months after the tech company had

processed its first million orders, exemplifies the rapid growth of both

Deliverect and the online food ordering industry.



A subscription-based service, Deliverect integrates directly with restaurants'

POS software, automating the inbound online order flow through a single point.

When a delivery or takeout order comes in from an external service like Uber

Eats, Deliveroo, Glovo, Takeaway.com, Foodora,... or an online ordering system

like Flipdish, Shopify, WooCommerce or Slerp, Deliverect's software intercepts

the order, processes it, and transfers it straight to the kitchen. The company

currently supports 100+ integrations with major POS and delivery partners, with

hundreds of others in the pipeline.







of partnering with more than one delivery service, which complicates managing

online sales channels considerably. Deliverect eliminates the need for

restaurant staff to monitor multiple devices and manually punch orders into

their existing system, significantly reducing both the probability of errors and

staff workload.



Just two years after its inception, Deliverect now has processed over 10 million

orders from customers across the globe, running its software to relay these

orders to restaurants' business systems and kitchen. The company's exponential

growth was accelerated by its customers ramping up online ordering operations

and adding more sales channels, and by launching partnerships with a growing

number of enterprise customers like MAX Burgers, KFC, Unilever, Taco Bell, etc.

The 10 million order mark further illustrates the need for Deliverect's

solution, which is currently expanding into new markets such as the Nordics,

Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and Mexico.



According to Deliverect CEO and Co-Founder Zhong Xu, "the food delivery business

has been growing at a breakneck speed for the last five years, but the outbreak

of COVID-19 also triggered restaurants that were hesitant in the past to give it

a go." => read the full article here (https://news.deliverect.com/113610-deliver

ect-expands-services-to-new-markets-on-account-of-high-demand)



