 

Voya Financial Expects New Solar Energy System at Chandler Facility to Provide More than 663,600 Kilowatt-Hours of Clean, Renewable Energy in First Year

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that its newly constructed Chandler, Arizona, office features solar carports that are expected to offset more than 663,600 kilowatt-hours of electricity in its first year of operation alone.

Voya’s new Chandler, Arizona, facility was built with environmental sustainability in mind, including nine solar carports expected to offset more than 663,600 kilowatt-hours of electricity in its first year of operation alone. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the first year of operation, the 350 kilowatt SunPower solar carports are expected to avert the equivalent of estimated carbon dioxide emissions of nearly 520,000 pounds of coal burned or more than 52,000 gallons of gasoline consumed.* In addition, Voya estimates the solar carport system will provide 32% of the facility’s total energy, offsetting purchased utility power by the same percentage and delivering significant savings over the solar system’s estimated 30-year or longer lifespan.

“Clean energy was the start of our environmental sustainability efforts more than 13 years ago. It has expanded over the years to include a variety of environmental-sustainability aspects in nearly every facility we occupy, as well as every equipment-planning and purchasing decision we make,” said Maggie Parent, EVP and chief administrative officer, Voya Financial, Inc. “Our new Chandler facility advances our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint, while capturing long-term savings – a win for our communities, Voya and the entire team who brought our vision to life.”

Voya worked with Arizona-based companies to design and build the system. Hawkins Design Group in Gilbert was responsible for the parking garage, solar, efficient LED lighting and controls systems. Chandler-based Sun Valley Solar Solutions collaborated with Hawkins during the system’s design phase, and was responsible for the complete installation of the SunPower photovoltaic (PV) system.

“Voya is a forward-thinking organization that understands that going solar is the best way to ensure a healthier bottom line while also contributing to a more sustainable community,” said Russ Patzer, CEO, Sun Valley Solar Solutions. “With this investment, Voya’s leadership sends a strong message that running a healthy business and contributing to a healthier environment are not mutually exclusive goals. Companies can do both. We’re extremely proud to have helped Voya with this important initiative.”

