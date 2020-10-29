 

RAYTHEON STOCK ALERT Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) Concerning Department of Justice Criminal Probe

Labaton Sucharow, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) and encourages stock, option, and derivative purchasers to contact the Firm.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. fell after the company disclosed a demand from the U.S. Department of Justice for records dating back more than a decade from the company’s missile business.

The criminal subpoena was dated Oct. 8 and Raytheon is cooperating, according to a company regulatory filing Tuesday. Federal prosecutors are seeking documents and information in a probe of accounting and other reporting matters within Raytheon’s Missiles & Defense business since 2009, according to the filing.

In the same filing, Raytheon also disclosed it had received a second subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to a separate, previously disclosed probe.

Raytheon tumbled 7.4% to $52.34 at the close of trading on large volume.

If you are a current stockholder, derivative, or options holder of Raytheon and wish to learn more or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at www.labaton.com.

