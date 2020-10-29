Redesign of Calix Support Cloud Will Simplify Workflows to Help Customer Experience Teams Act With Greater Speed and Insight to Deliver an Exceptional Experience

From ConneXions 2020, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced a top-to-bottom redesign of Calix Cloud, and a UX and UI upgrade for Calix Support Cloud (CSC). With these new enhancements, CSC will deliver real-time insights via dashboards and widgets that enable simplified and streamlined workflows. Customer experience teams require seamless access to an integrated view of a subscriber’s home to easily introduce new services, such as home network security, and rapidly diagnose and resolve experience issues. The enhancements build on the intuitive, persona-based CSC solution by adding powerful new data visualization tools that will enable an experienced professional to quickly act on issues and deploy new services to improve the subscriber experience. These simplified workflows will make it easier than ever for these teams to respond to the increasing complexity of the home network.

The CSC redesign builds on the recently-launched visual reporting dashboard that enables customer experience teams to easily view and analyze data and address issues with maximum efficiency. With the announced upgrade CSC will make it easier for customer experience teams to:

Access a complete view of a subscriber’s experience across the home network, systems, devices, and applications through an integrated “cockpit view.”

Engage, interact, and understand data faster than ever thanks to powerful new widgets, graphs, and data visualization tools.

Act on insights that are delivered directly into a customer experience team’s daily workflows and processes.

Innovative service providers like West Carolina Tel (WCTEL) that are leveraging the complete Revenue EDGE solution, including CSC, will realize even more value thanks to these enhancements to Calix Cloud. Calix recognized the WCTEL team with the 2020 Innovations in Revenue EDGE award in the category of Customer Experience. West Carolina Tel was recognized for its outstanding efforts in responding to rapidly changing subscriber needs during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Calix Support Cloud helped WCTEL quickly pivot to remotely assisted installs and remote issue resolution. This ensured that subscribers in need of new services or assistance with existing services could be helped despite the pandemic. West Carolina Tel is also using CSC to beat its target of resolving over 90 percent of internet trouble tickets within 24 hours. With the new enhancements to CSC, WCTEL will be able to respond even faster in the future.