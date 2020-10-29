Notion Systems and PV Nano Cell Announce A Strategic Partnership in Digital Printed Electronics

MIGDAL HA’EMEK, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notion Systems GmbH, a leading manufacturer of industrial inkjet systems for functional materials and PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTC: PVNNF), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced that a non-exclusive agreement was signed between the companies.



The two companies are world-leaders in their respected domains and plan to jointly go-to-market strategy to offer complete solutions including inks, printers and the printing process to be implemented in digital additive manufacturing of printed electronics. This approach is aimed at simplifying and accelerating the adoption of digital printed electronics by mass-producers. One of the primary challenges of any printing solution is the development of its printing process that integrates the chemistry of the ink, printer parameters and the customers' design requirements. In order to overcome this challenge, the companies will work together and exchange information to optimize both the overall performance of printing and its time-to-market. The companies have been working together for years and are partners in the most prestigious European Funded projects such as the eurostarsTM inkjetPCB that focuses on inkjet-based fabrication of multilayer printed circuit boards with embedded printed passive elements. Another new funded project the two companies are working on with other partners is Project Tinker that focuses on providing a new cost & resource-efficient pathway for RADAR and LIDAR sensor package fabrication with high throughput up to 250 units/min. In addition, Notion Systems and PV Nano Cell already have a few joint customers.

Notion Systems' Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Doran commented: “The new partnership will bundle forces and provide a one stop solution for customers. Notion Systems has a broad experience in developing highly advanced and very precise production ink jet printing systems for conductive materials in electronics. The n.jet electronics platform is already fine-tuned to work very well with PV Nano Cell's materials and provides the highest yields and outputs. This strategic cooperation will enable a joint lab-to-fab approach by two successful and well experienced companies in conductive inkjet printing. The joint development will take place both in the labs in Migdal HaEmek, Israel as well as in Schwetzingen, Germany."