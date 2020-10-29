Littelfuse to Participate in Baird and Stifel Virtual Investor Conferences

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announced today it will participate in the Baird Virtual Global Industrial Conference on November 10, 2020 and the Stifel Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference on November 11, 2020.

Contact your Baird or Stifel representative to schedule a call with management. Investor materials will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website, Littelfuse.com.