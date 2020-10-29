 

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Completes Investment in US HealthConnect

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (“MSCP”), a Private Equity team within Morgan Stanley Investment Management, announced today that they have completed an investment in US HealthConnect (“USHC” or the “Company”). MSCP is partnering with the current management team led by Frank Russomano, who will remain President and CEO and continue to drive platform expansion during the investment.

USHC is a pioneering digital platform providing pharma-sponsored continuing medical education and promotional education to healthcare providers. Founded in 1999, the Company has evolved into an industry leader in digital medical education focusing on diversified areas such as oncology, cardiology, and women’s health. USHC uses its unique, data-driven strategic and consultative approach to help pharmaceutical clients meet the information needs of healthcare providers. USHC represents a continuation of MSCP’s focus on high-growth, founder-owned companies.

Steve Rodgers, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with USHC’s talented management team led by Frank. The Company has distinguished itself with a best-in-class approach to providing healthcare providers with unique learning platforms and personalized education experiences. We look forward to building on its success delivering targeted engagement not possible in traditional marketing channels.”

Frank Russomano, Chief Executive Officer of US Health Connect, said: “We are pleased to pursue the next growth phase for USHC with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. Morgan Stanley’s deep industry knowledge and history of supporting founders in platform expansion makes this an ideal partnership. Together we can meet the increasing demand for USHC’s capabilities and drive value to clients through our award-winning digital solutions. Our entire management team is excited to work together to expand the reach of our differentiated platform.”

About Morgan Stanley Capital Partners

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, the middle-market focused private equity business of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for over two decades. Morgan Stanley Capital Partners focuses on privately negotiated equity and equity-related investments in North America and seeks to create value in portfolio companies primarily through operational improvement. For further information about Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About US HealthConnect

US HealthConnect (USHC) is the worldwide leader in digital education strategies and engagement data solutions for pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic, and device companies. Its award-winning platforms drive value to healthcare professionals through education strategies designed to improve the practice of medicine and to clients through data-driven analytics on platform engagements. USHC companies include ReachMD, Global Learning Collaborative, Prova Education, Omnia Education, Medtelligence, Kynectiv, Winding River Productions, Connect Healthcare Commuinications, and AGILE. For more information, please visit www.ushealthconnect.com.

