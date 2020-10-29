First Internet Bank Again Named “Best Bank” by American Banker

First Internet Bank announced today that it has again been named one of the Best Banks to Work For by American Banker and Best Companies Group. The annual program recognizes financial institutions for outstanding levels of employee engagement and corporate cultures. This marks the eighth consecutive year First Internet Bank has made the list.

First Internet Bank President and CEO David Becker noted, “We are pleased to once again be recognized with this honor. Our entrepreneurial spirit encourages employees to seek new ideas and explore new paths. In a year that has been anything but predictable, that has enabled us to continue to serve our customers and support one another. I am proud of our employees, who truly make this a special place to be.”