First Internet Bank Again Named “Best Bank” by American Banker
First Internet Bank announced today that it has again been named one of the Best Banks to Work For by American Banker and Best Companies Group. The annual program recognizes financial institutions for outstanding levels of employee engagement and corporate cultures. This marks the eighth consecutive year First Internet Bank has made the list.
First Internet Bank President and CEO David Becker noted, “We are pleased to once again be recognized with this honor. Our entrepreneurial spirit encourages employees to seek new ideas and explore new paths. In a year that has been anything but predictable, that has enabled us to continue to serve our customers and support one another. I am proud of our employees, who truly make this a special place to be.”
A two-step evaluation process is used to determine the Best Bank to Work For list. Participating companies’ workplace policies, practices and demographics are evaluated. In addition, employees are surveyed to assess their experiences and attitudes with respect to their workplace. The combined scores then determine the top banks and final ranking. For a complete list of this year’s institutions named Best Banks to Work For, visit americanbanker.com.
About First Internet Bank
First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2020, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005842/en/
