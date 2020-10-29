 

Western Canadians Can Add Fibre+ Gig to Their Grocery Cart as Shaw Offers Home Internet at 52 Locations of The Mobile Shop

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 16:00  |  42   |   |   

Shaw makes it easier than ever to sign up for Fibre+ Gig and other Shaw Internet plans, unlocking major savings on Shaw Mobile wireless — including $25 Unlimited Data plans

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced it is making it more convenient for B.C. and Alberta residents to save money on internet and wireless services by making Shaw Internet plans, including Shaw Fibre+ Gig, and Shaw Mobile available at The Mobile Shop locations in 52 Real Canadian Superstore and T&T Supermarket stores.

Earlier this week, Shaw announced that new and existing Shaw Fibre+ Gig internet customers are eligible to get an exclusive rate of $25 per month on Shaw Mobile’s Unlimited Data plan with 25 GB of Fast LTE data and unlimited nationwide calling and global texting. With other carriers, comparable mobile plans with similar data, talk and text features are typically advertised at $75.

“We’re working, learning and socializing more online with more devices than ever before, so everyone is looking to maximize their home internet value without sacrificing connectivity. That’s why we wanted to make it easier for Western Canadians to get the internet and wireless services they need at the same place they go every week for their groceries,” said Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications.

“Customers now have the convenience of one-stop shopping with expert advice to ensure they can make the best wireless and internet choices for themselves and for their families,” Mr. Deverell said.

“With Canadians now relying more on mobile than ever, The Mobile Shop offers the convenience of picking out a new device or plan at your local grocery store — all with unbiased advice from our Mobilists and the top carriers to choose from. We’re excited today to be the first third-party provider of both Shaw Fibre+ Gig and Shaw Mobile, offering our customers more choice when adding mobile, and now internet, to their grocery list,” said Maria Forlini, Senior Vice President, PC Services for Loblaws Inc. “The Mobile Shop is also the only place you can get hundreds of thousands of PC Optimum points on a single purchase — points you can actually use towards free essentials.”

The relationship between Shaw and The Mobile Shop started in 2018 when the national retailer began selling Freedom Mobile products and services and it expanded in July 2020 with the launch of Shaw Mobile. Now, The Mobile Shop is the first national retail distributor of Shaw Internet and Shaw Mobile products.

Customers can visit Shaw.ca/contact-us/retail for a complete list of locations.

More information, including a complete list of pricing and packaging for Shaw Internet plans, including Fibre+ Gig, and Shaw Mobile plans, can be found at shawmobile.ca/plans as well as shaw.ca/internet.

About Shaw
Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

About The Mobile Shop
The Mobile Shop business is a Canadian wireless device and service retailer located in more than 180 Loblaw Companies Limited grocery stores across Canada. Our Mobilists are highly trained experts who provide unbiased advice on the best devices and plans to meet customers’ needs, whether it’s in store or through our virtual Mobilist program. As part of the Loblaw family, The Mobile Shop is committed to providing customers with the same exceptional level of service and value that Canadians have come to expect from Loblaw and its associated brands.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Shaw Communications Inc.
Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs
(403) 930-8448
chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca

The Mobile Shop media inquiries: 
pr@pcfinancial.ca


Shaw Communications (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
Syneos Health to Acquire Synteract, a Top CRO Provider to Emerging Biopharma
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Shaw Business Partners With Teck and Nokia to Launch Western Canada’s First Dedicated 5G-Ready Private LTE Network for Mining Systems
27.10.20
Shaw Offers $25 Unlimited Data Plan on Shaw Mobile to Fibre+ Gig Internet Subscribers
22.10.20
Shaw Business Launches Cyber Protect to Help Business Owners Guard Against Network Attacks and Online Threats
29.09.20
Shaw Communications Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call