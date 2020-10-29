DENSO Products and Services Americas Named 2020 North American Aftermarket Automotive Company of the Year

DENSO recognized for excellence in aftermarket products, model customer service and training programs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American automotive aftermarket, Frost & Sullivan has honored DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. with its 2020 North American Aftermarket Automotive Company of the Year Award. The international consulting firm, a global expert in strategic growth, recognizes companies and organizations that model excellence in growth strategy and implementation, product and technology innovation, and leadership that increases customer value and market penetration.

"As an OE-quality supplier, DENSO leverages its innovative capabilities in design and development to bring newer automotive products to the aftermarket much faster than many of its competitors," said Anuj Monga, global research manager and specializing in aftermarket, automotive and transportation practices for Frost & Sullivan. "DENSO's aftermarket products and services also serve markets beyond the automotive industry, including agriculture, logistics and security."