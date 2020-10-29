 

DENSO Products and Services Americas Named 2020 North American Aftermarket Automotive Company of the Year

DENSO recognized for excellence in aftermarket products, model customer service and training programs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American automotive aftermarket, Frost & Sullivan has honored DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. with its 2020 North American Aftermarket Automotive Company of the Year Award. The international consulting firm, a global expert in strategic growth, recognizes companies and organizations that model excellence in growth strategy and implementation, product and technology innovation, and leadership that increases customer value and market penetration.

"As an OE-quality supplier, DENSO leverages its innovative capabilities in design and development to bring newer automotive products to the aftermarket much faster than many of its competitors," said Anuj Monga, global research manager and specializing in aftermarket, automotive and transportation practices for Frost & Sullivan. "DENSO's aftermarket products and services also serve markets beyond the automotive industry, including agriculture, logistics and security."

DENSO Products and Services Americas is an affiliate of global mobility supplier DENSO Corp., whose extensive product portfolio includes powertrain, electronic, thermal, information and safety systems. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, DENSO's aftermarket group has led the industry in developing high-tech products and services to support new electronic functionalities while continuing to meet North America's demand for best-in-class replacement auto parts for millions of vehicles in operation. New product lines include telematics-focused connected car applications and alternate powertrain solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles.

DENSO has also stayed ahead of the curve by developing sensor applications for advanced driver-assisted systems and automous vehicles and meeting the growing market demand for alternate powertrain solutions and related control units, motor generators and battery monitoring units. The company's comprehensive support services include state-of-the-art training programs to equip technicians with the latest skills and technical expertise, a best practice that positions DENSO to drive its brand closer to its channel partners while closing the gap in skill sets between the OE and independent aftermarket workforce.

