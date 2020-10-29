EQS-News ALSO Reinforces Growth Plan: New Logistics Hub in Romania
ALSO Reinforces Growth Plan: New Logistics Hub in Romania
With new vendors onboard such as Microsoft, Lenovo or HP Inc. for supplies, and a strong growth of nearly 25 percent since the beginning of 2020, the company is ready to substantially increase its market share. In order to cope with the rising demand, it is extending its logistical capacities, creating a local hub for distributions.
Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (ALSN: SIX): "Our goal is clear: we want to be number one in the Romanian ICT market. Conditions could not be better. With our high level of professionalism, our great availability of working capital, and our fully digital approach in our route to market, in the transactional as well as the consumptional business, we have the best prerequisites to achieve this goal, onboarding new vendors and resellers alike."
The successful introduction of SAP, the new e-commerce platform, the launch of the ALSO Cloud Marketplace in July, and the development of ALSO's Romanian team were the biggest milestones in 2020 so far.
