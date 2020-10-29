EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Expansion

ALSO Reinforces Growth Plan: New Logistics Hub in Romania



29.10.2020 / 16:01





Emmen, Switzerland, 29. October 2020 MEDIA RELEASE

The rapid expansion in Eastern Europe is part of ALSO's growth strategy. A turnover of more than 1.5 billion Euros in 2019 in ITC distribution makes the Romanian market one of the biggest in the region. With its broad vendor portfolio, operational excellence, and financial strength the Technology Provider is ready to make an impact.



Currently, ALSO is present in 23 countries, 13 of them in Eastern Europe. A state-of-the-art webshop with a constantly optimized product portfolio as well as cloud platforms for the as-a-service business, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, streaming, and AI enabled the company to generate a turnover of nearly 10.7 billion Euros in 2019. Its proven competence regarding the integration of new acquisitions puts the company in a very good position to rapidly grow its Romanian branch.

With new vendors onboard such as Microsoft, Lenovo or HP Inc. for supplies, and a strong growth of nearly 25 percent since the beginning of 2020, the company is ready to substantially increase its market share. In order to cope with the rising demand, it is extending its logistical capacities, creating a local hub for distributions.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (ALSN: SIX): "Our goal is clear: we want to be number one in the Romanian ICT market. Conditions could not be better. With our high level of professionalism, our great availability of working capital, and our fully digital approach in our route to market, in the transactional as well as the consumptional business, we have the best prerequisites to achieve this goal, onboarding new vendors and resellers alike."

The successful introduction of SAP, the new e-commerce platform, the launch of the ALSO Cloud Marketplace in July, and the development of ALSO's Romanian team were the biggest milestones in 2020 so far.