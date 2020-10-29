State of Utah, NIC Utah Win Award for Outstanding Achievement in Web Development

“Utah has seen record numbers of online government transactions performed this year,” said David Fletcher, the state’s Chief Technology Officer. “The current circumstances have required us to not only ensure existing digital services for Utahns perform at a high-level, but to also expand the number of transactions that can be processed outside government offices.”

Utah.gov, the official website of the state of Utah, has once again received a WebAward for Outstanding Achievement in Web Development from the Web Marketing Association. The Utah Department of Technology Services and NIC Utah, the state’s partner in developing digital services, were recognized for Utah.gov and the digital services that help Utahns interact with government from anywhere.

Utah.gov was also recently named one of the top digital government experiences in the U.S. by the Center for Digital Government during the 2020 Government Experience Awards. The state’s official website was recognized for its innovative features and official chatbot, Porter, which continues to help address citizens’ COVID-19 needs. Utah placed second in the overall state government experience category, marking the state’s eighth appearance in the top three in the last decade.

“We are thrilled to see the state and Utah.gov again receiving recognition for their dedication to digital government services," said Brett Stott, General Manager of NIC Utah. "We have always worked hard to provide the very best online services for residents of Utah through our 21-year partnership and are proud to help make government interaction easier for citizens through the use of innovative technology.”

For 23 years, the WebAwards competition has set industry benchmarks for the best online digital experiences. The goal of the WebAwards is to provide a forum to recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing some of the most effective experiences today. Independent expert judges from around the world review digital services in 96 industries. The best are recognized with a WebAward.

To learn more visit Utah.Gov.

About NIC Utah

NIC Utah, the Salt Lake City-based official digital government partner for the state of Utah, manages Utah.gov, the entry point to over 1,000 online services and benefits over 3.2 million residents in the state of Utah. Utah.gov provides citizens and businesses with more convenient options for interacting with government. Through Utah.gov, citizens can find public meetings, renew their vehicle registration, buy a hunting and fishing license, register a business, find a transparent state budget, and much more. Utah.gov received 11 awards in 2019. Utah.gov is one of the nation’s most honored state websites. NIC Utah is part of NIC's family of companies.

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

