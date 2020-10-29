Reprise Launches Global eCommerce Unit, Reprise Commerce

Reprise Commerce combines Reprise’s traditional eCommerce media capabilities with the in-depth retail expertise it has been adding over the past year. The new unit provides clients with a holistic approach to eCommerce, extending beyond marketing into supply chain and operations, and designing strategies and activations with customer experience at the heart. From the initial consultation through to activation, Reprise Commerce designs and executes customer-centric strategies across all stages of the eCommerce journey, including eRetail, supply-chain & warehousing, Marketplaces and D2C.

With over 250 eCommerce experts across the globe, the new unit will continue to drive Reprise’s well-established excellence in the eCommerce space, providing the best solutions for its roster of global clients.

“We’ve gone on a real hiring spree”, says Reprise Global CEO Dimitri Maex. “We have recruited platform alumni such as Will Margaritis (ex-Amazon) and Ritika Gupta (ex-Lazada), eCommerce agency veterans Todd Bowman and Neilson Hall, who have worked at both retailers and agencies. With their teams now in place, Reprise Commerce is able to combine the in-depth retail expertise of a boutique eCommerce agency with the scale and integrated performance marketing capabilities of our global Reprise network. This means our clients get the best of both worlds and no longer have to treat eCommerce as a separate silo. It also means we can optimize their eCommerce investments more effectively between eCommerce platforms and more holistically across the entire digital media spectrum.”

The launch of Reprise Commerce has come during a year of unparalleled changes to consumer behaviour. The industry has witnessed a decade of growth in just a couple of months, despite retail sales declining 10.5% in the U.S. this year. As shoppers continue to purchase online and expand the types of purchases typically found in their digital shopping carts, it will be essential for brands to be present in the Customer Flow.

Will Margaritis, Head of eCommerce, North America said, “It's very exciting to connect all the threads of eCommerce under one roof, and then uniting them with the well-known digital excellence established by Mediabrands. This integrated recipe works. In 2020, we have been able to increase our clients’ year over year eCommerce sales on average by 108%.”

“eCommerce has clearly moved to center stage in many categories during this extraordinary time and this trend will endure. There has never been a more important time to connect the eCommerce opportunity with the full power of clients’ media and marketing investments,” said Mediabrands Global CEO, Daryl Lee. “Reprise Commerce has the breadth of expertise and experience to provide the very best solutions to our clients’ biggest eCommerce ambitions.”

Reprise Commerce will be at the heart of Reprise’s Flow proposition, playing an integral role of removing frictions in the customer experience, activating precision media to direct customer attention and attracting engagement with relevant and dynamic content.

For more information, please visit the Reprise Commerce web page here.

About Reprise

We are the one of the world’s largest performance marketing network, with over 3,000 experts in 68 offices in 48 markets. We offer a complete suite of crafts designed to deliver customer-centric performance marketing via services including, but not limited to, Strategy, SEO, Paid Search, Social, eCommerce and Content.

Part of the Mediabrands division of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), Reprise is headquartered in New York. To learn more about how we can empower your business, visit www.reprisedigital.com now.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005691/en/