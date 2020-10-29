More Than 40% of Americans Say COVID-19 Has Influenced What Health Plan They Intend to Select During Open Enrollment
Many Americans said COVID-19 has influenced the health plan they intend to select during open enrollment, while the majority report they are interested in using a smartphone or laptop to access medical services, according to a new UnitedHealthcare survey.
The fifth-annual UnitedHealthcare Consumer Sentiment Survey examines Americans’ opinions about open enrollment preparedness, technology trends and health plan preferences, including how the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced how people evaluate benefit options and navigate the health care system. (Graphic: Business Wire).
These are some of the findings from the fifth-annual UnitedHealthcare Consumer Sentiment Survey, which examines Americans’ attitudes and opinions about multiple areas of health care, including open enrollment preparedness, technology trends and health plan preferences. Key findings this year include:
- Many Americans said COVID-19 has influenced the health plan they intend to choose and the decision-making process for selecting benefits. Many respondents with a health plan (44%) said COVID-19 has influenced – or will influence – their preferred health plan, with 16% opting for an option with lower out-of-pocket costs; 11% looking for more well-being programs or resources; 10% seeking more comprehensive or richer benefits; and 6% wanting a national health plan instead of a regional one. Gen-Z were the most likely to be influenced (68%), compared to Baby Boomers (29%). For some (35%), COVID-19 has spurred them to spend more time researching health plan options.
- Majority of Americans are interested in using virtual resources for medical services, while many are turning to technology to help evaluate symptoms and comparison shop for care. A survey-record 56% said they are interested in using digital devices, such as smartphones, tablets or laptops, to access care, reflecting the surging interest in virtual care due to COVID-19. When it comes to comparison shopping for care, more than half (55%) of respondents said they had used the internet or mobile apps to comparison shop for health care during the past year. For one-quarter of respondents (25%), online or mobile resources are the first option to evaluate health issues or symptoms.
- Most people with health benefits say they are prepared for open enrollment, while many want vision and dental coverage. More than three-quarters (78%) of respondents said they are prepared for open enrollment, including more Gen-Xers (84%) and Baby Boomers (83%), compared to millennials (72%) and Gen-Z (62%). When it comes to specialty benefits, most respondents (84%) said it was important to have vision and dental coverage options during open enrollment.
“COVID-19 continues to reshape many aspects of our lives, including how people research health plan options and access medical care,” said Rebecca Madsen, chief consumer officer of UnitedHealthcare. “This survey suggests many Americans are responding to COVID-19 by placing greater importance on comprehensive health benefits, robust well-being programs and access to technology to more effectively navigate the health system. We hope the results might lead to positive action to enhance people’s journeys and care experiences.”
