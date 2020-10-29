 

Additional content to the press release published at 15 00 today - Cembrit exercises its right to make a voluntary early redemption of the 2021 bonds

29.10.2020, 16:08  |  40   |   |   

Press release: Notice to Bondholders
29 October 2020

Cembrit exercises its right to make a voluntary early redemption of the 2021 bonds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

Cembrit Group A/S has today formally exercised its right to make a voluntary early redemption of its outstanding senior secured callable bonds maturing on 20 March 2021 with ISIN SE0009722887 and outstanding amount of EUR 115,000,000 (the “Bonds”). The Bonds will be redeemed in accordance with their terms and conditions at a price equal to 100.69 per cent of the outstanding nominal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest from, but excluding, the previous interest payment date until, and including, the early redemption date which is expected to occur on 1 December 2020.

For further information, please contact:
Michael Christensen
Executive Vice President & CFO
Michael.Christensen@cembrit.com
+4541498000

About Cembrit 
Cembrit is one of Europe’s leading distributors and manufacturers of multi-capability fibre-cement building products. Cembrit was founded in the 1920s and is headquartered in Denmark. Through its three product categories; facade, roofing and build & indoor, the company provides its customer with resilient construction materials, ideal for all kinds of exterior and interior application.

For more information about Cembrit Group A/S and a copy of the redemption notice in respect of the Bonds, visit: www.cembrit.com

This information is information that Cembrit Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above 29 October 2020, at 15:01 CET.


