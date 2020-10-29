CORRECTION -- Vaccinex to Present Additional SIGNAL Data at Huntington Study Group 2020 Medical Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX) please note that the original version of this press release, the third paragraph indicated that interested participants would be able to register for HSG at no charge, however there is a nominal fee and interested participants may register for the event here. The corrected release follows:

Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that it will report additional data from its recently completed Phase 2 SIGNAL study of pepinemab in Huntington’s disease (HD) at the virtual Huntington Study Group 2020:HD in Focus medical conference, which will take place from October 29-31, 2020. These new data suggest that pepinemab has the potential to provide cognitive benefit and slow brain atrophy in HD patients.

Dr. Maurice Zauderer, chief executive officer of Vaccinex, will present, “Learnings from the SIGNAL Phase 2 Study of Treatment with Pepinemab Antibody,” at 10:00 am ET on Friday, October 30.

Further analysis of data from the SIGNAL study continues to provide insights into pepinemab’s treatment effects. Key observations from post-hoc and pre-specified analyses to be reported at the conference include:

