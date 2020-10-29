VIA optronics Announces Updated Time and Dial-In Information for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA”), a leading supplier of enhanced display solutions, today announced an updated time and dial-in information for the Company’s third quarter 2020 earnings call due to a network outage impacting the conference call provider.

VIA will host a conference call to discuss its results and will provide a corporate update at 5:00 p.m. Central European Time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the VIA Investor Relations website at https://investors.via-optronics.com, along with the company's earnings press release. The U.S. dial-in numbers for the call are +1 631-302-6547 (USA), +44 203-059-8128 (UK), or +49 695-660-36000 (Germany). Please ask to be connected to the VIA optronics AG call. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the VIA Investor Relations website for 90 days.