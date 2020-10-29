 

Sensus Healthcare to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on November 5, 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla. , Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2020. In addition, management will provide a business update and a discussion on recent and upcoming milestones.

To access the conference call, the dial-in numbers are 888-390-3967 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free), 862-298-0702 (International). Please direct the operator to be connected to the Sensus Healthcare conference call. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at the following, Link which also may be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sensushealthcare.com.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available and can be accessed by dialing 888-539-4649 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free), or 754-333-7735 (International).  At the system prompt, dial the replay code – 153994 followed by the # sign. Playback will automatically begin. An archived webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a period of time.

About Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted Directional Anisotropic Radiation Therapy (ART) and Brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100, SRT-100+ and SRT-100 Vision systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
212-838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com

#  #  #


