Draft decision of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

1. On exclusion of shares from the regulated market

To exclude all bearer shares of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” from JSC “Nasdaq Riga” Official Main list.

Given that voting in favour of the proposed resolution may have legal consequences for shareholders, i.e. the obligation to make a mandatory share repurchase offer, this time participation in the meeting in a written mode prior to the shareholders meeting by filling in voting form will not be available.

On behalf of the Board of joint stock company “GRINDEKS”,

Chairman of the Board J.Hmelnickis

Laila Klavina

Head of the Communications Department, JSC “GRINDEKS”

Phones: (+371) 67083370, (+371) 29256012

Fax: (+371) 67083505

laila.klavina@grindeks.lv

www.grindeks.eu



