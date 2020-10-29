 

Micro Mobile Data Center Market worth $6.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to market research report on "Micro Mobile Data Center Market by Application (Instant Data Center, Remote Office and Branch Office, and Edge Computing), Rack Unit (Up to 20 RU, 20 RU to 40 RU, and Above 40 RU), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Micro Mobile Data Center Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 6.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the forecast period.

The micro mobile data center is a self-contained infrastructural design achieved by integrating the storage, processing, and networking modules required to run indoor and outdoor applications in a secure computing environment. Micro mobile data centers are available in standardized prefabricated sizes that enable the data center owners to save their capital investment and the time needed in building data centers by the traditional approach. The size and flexibility features of micro mobile data centers make them ideal for use in applications, such as instant data centers, remote office and branch office, and edge computing. The growing requirement for high-performing, energy-efficient, and cost-effective data center solutions is the major growth driver of the Micro Mobile Data Center Market.

Remote office and branch office segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Organizations need to allocate IT resources for remote offices and to maintain their data centers. Regardless of the location of the office, organizations typically need to provide a standard level of IT support, thus further contributing to the overall expenses. However, organizations can deploy micro mobile data centers at remote offices to support IT. These data centers can be monitored and managed remotely and at a much lower cost. Moreover, micro mobile data centers are rugged and contain standardized pre-integrated modules that can be easily maintained. These benefits have propelled the demand for micro mobile data centers.

