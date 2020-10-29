 

XA Investments Announces the Formal Launch of Its Closed-End Fund Consulting Practice

XA Investments LLC (“XAI”) announced the formal launch of its registered closed-end fund structuring and consulting practice. By using the firm’s extensive industry network and expertise, XAI clients can now better leverage the strategic closed-end fund marketplace knowledge that has been at the core of XA Investments since its inception in 2016.

XAI is uniquely positioned to provide market and portfolio insights, and customized advice to asset managers seeking to launch new closed-end funds and other permanent capital vehicles. Driven by an experienced team with a deep investment knowledge and registered fund industry network, XAI has helped clients in engagements ranging from full product builds to sales and marketing projects.

“We are seeing tremendous growth in the closed-end fund marketplace, evidenced by the rise of the interval fund market and the emerging auction fund market. Raising new assets with CEFs is highly specialized. It’s important for investment firms in the industry to have the best business, product management and regulatory counsel available to them,” said Kimberly Flynn, Managing Director of XA Investments. “At XAI, we have decades of experience and a proven track record of success launching innovative closed-end funds in traditional and alternative asset classes. Our discussions with a number of partner firms helped us decide to expand our business with a variety of product design and marketing services. Our clients have been able to expand their expertise, knowledge, and resources to develop and manage closed-end funds. We pride ourselves on being an extension of our client firms, and stand ready to guide them through the successful development and launch of their own registered, closed-end funds.”

XAI’s consulting business is led by Kimberly Flynn and Benjamin McCulloch and is supported by a cross-functional team of dedicated professionals, closed-end fund experts and research associates. XAI specializes in helping institutional managers seeking to enter the growing retail marketplace with the development of U.S. registered funds including exchange-listed closed-end funds, interval funds, tender offer funds and hybrid funds.

XAI seamlessly partners with its consulting clients and works collaboratively with internal project teams to execute on the product launch and capital raise. The firm also consults with clients on strategies to support the secondary market trading for existing funds that may be seeking to address activist concerns or to grow capital through post-IPO offerings. XAI began to offer its newly announced consulting services in Q1 of 2020. The XAI service offering is augmented by ongoing asset management and investment manager research activities that help provide clients with a more robust suite of fund development, fund management, sales and marketing services.

To learn more about XAI’s consulting capabilities, please visit www.xainvestments.com or contact Robert Chenoweth at (888) 903-3358.

About XA Investments

XAI is a Chicago-based alternative investment management firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in April, 2016. XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. XAI partners with established asset managers with proven capabilities in traditional investment strategies or alternative credit, private debt and select hedge fund strategies. XAI’s proprietary listed closed-end fund is the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust. The Trust was launched in September, 2017 and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "XFLT." For more information, please visit www.xainvestments.com.

About XMS Capital Partners

XMS Capital Partners, LLC, established in 2006, is a global, independent, financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory and asset management services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, Boston and London. For more information, please visit www.xmscapital.com.

