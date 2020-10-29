CynergisTek Announces Diversification into Adjacent Markets

CynergisTek’s cybersecurity managed services program is gaining demand from non-traditional providers as organizations such as Departments of Public Health are playing an active role in the midst of a pandemic by collecting more PHI and PII than ever before. CynergisTek’s cybersecurity managed services program offers complementary capabilities that any organization who has a requirement to protect its data and the data of the consumer can benefit from and supports the company’s strategy to diversify into adjacent markets. The cybersecurity managed service program helps articulate and develop the strategy for the organization’s risk management program by advancing their security practices to prevent attacks and breaches.

CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries, including healthcare navigate emerging security and privacy issues, today announced that a large Department of Public Health located in the western half of the U.S. has joined CTEK’s expanding managed services client base as part of the company’s strategy to expand its expertise outside of the healthcare provider space.

“Our client’s decision to choose CynergisTek was a meticulous and arduous process, and a testament for the need for companies to find a partner with expertise both in and outside of healthcare to deliver a well-rounded program,” says Shane Whitlatch, SVP of Sales at CynergisTek. Mr. Whitlatch goes on to say, “This is another example where we are starting to see momentum from outside our traditional healthcare provider customer base requesting our cybersecurity managed service support because of the increase in regulations, ransomware attacks, and data breaches due to the sophistication of the threat attackers and the expansion of the threat landscape in a time when the world is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity and was awarded the 2019 Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants in Black Book IT Advisory Outcomes Survey.

