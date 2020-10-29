 

PROPOSALS FOR THE INTRODUCTION OF AN OVERNIGHT RESTRIKE MECHANIC, A DISCRETIONARY INDEX CHANGE MECHANIC AND A NEAR ZERO PRICE MECHANIC IN RESPECT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

29 October  2020

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES
(ISIN: IE00B76BRD76)
WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL PRE-ROLL SECURITIES
(ISIN: IE00BVFZGD11)
WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL PRE-ROLL SECURITIES
(ISIN: IE00BVFZGC04)
WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES
(ISIN: IE00B8VC8061)
(THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

PROPOSALS FOR THE INTRODUCTION OF AN OVERNIGHT RESTRIKE MECHANIC, A DISCRETIONARY INDEX CHANGE MECHANIC AND A NEAR ZERO PRICE MECHANIC IN RESPECT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES
MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all of your Affected Securities of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”), please send this document, together with the accompanying form of proxy, at once to the purchaser or transferee or stockbroker, banker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was made, for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

The Issuer wishes to announce that the Meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities scheduled for 29 October 2020 at 9:00 a.m. and onwards (the “Original Meetings”) have been adjourned, in accordance with paragraph 20 of Schedule 7 of the Trust Deed, for lack of a quorum. The adjourned meeting will be reconvened at 9:00 a.m. and onwards on 13 November 2020, being a date not more than 30 days after the Original Meeting, and will be held by way of virtual meeting (the “Adjourned Meeting”).

The Meeting is being held to consider certain amendments, made under the powers set out in clause 2 of schedule 7 of the master trust deed of the Affected Securities, to documentation required to effect a proposals for the introduction of an overnight restrike mechanic, a discretionary index change mechanic and a near zero price mechanic in respect of the affected securities.

Affected Securities Holders have received notification by post, including a form of proxy allowing them to vote on the matters being considered at the Meeting by proxy. Affected Securities Holders may also access the notification and the form of proxy on the website of the Issuer.

Circular: https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/-/media/eu-media-files/other-documents ...

Proxy: https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/-/media/eu-media-files/other-documents ...

Under article 11.5 of the Issuer’s Articles of Association, no further notification is required for the Adjourned Meeting. Holders of the Affected Securities are therefore directed to the original notification posted to them on 6 October 2020.

Holders of the Affected Securities will not be permitted to attend the Adjourned Meeting physically in person, and are strongly advised to vote by proxy. In case of queries in relation to proxy voting, please contact Link Asset Services at enquiries@linkgroup.ie.

If holders of the Affected Securities wish to attend the Adjourned Meeting, arrangements will be made for them to attend virtually via such teleconference facility as shall be specified by the chairperson ahead of the Adjourned Meeting. Holders of the Affected Securities who wish to attend the Adjourned Meeting in this way are directed to contact Apex IFS Limited at IFSCOSEC@apexfs.com no later than 48 hours before the Adjourned Meeting, and will require proof of identity and holding.

Holders of the Affected Securities should note that a duly completed form of proxy deposited in respect of the Original Meeting will continue to be valid for the Adjourned Meeting unless previously revoked or suspended by a further form of proxy prior to the Adjourned Meeting.

In accordance with normal practice, The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c., as trustee, expresses no opinion as to the merits of the Proposal, the terms of which were not negotiated by it. It has however authorised it to be stated that, on the basis of the information contained in the original circular and in this document (which it advises holders of Affected Securities to read carefully) it has no objection to the form in which the Proposal and Notice of Meeting are presented to holders of Affected Securities for their consideration.

Holders of the Affected Securities will be notified of the outcome of the Adjourned Meeting shortly thereafter.


