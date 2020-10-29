Amazon Studios Teams up With Homeboy Industries to Provide Meals to Los Angeles Poll Workers on Election Day

Amazon Studios is teaming up with Homeboy Industries — a Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to gang rehabilitation and re-entry of formerly incarcerated individuals — to support Los Angeles poll workers. On Election Day, Amazon Studios and Homeboy Industries will provide breakfast and lunch for poll workers in select voting centers located in primarily under resourced (structurally marginalized) areas, including East LA, Palmdale, Compton and San Fernando, with the goal of serving approximately 800 poll workers at 55 voting centers across Los Angeles County. The meals will be produced and delivered by Feed HOPE, Homeboy Industries’ newly launched initiative which has delivered more than 150,000 meals to food insecure Angelinos during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of the current pandemic, this year’s Presidential Election will be one of the most difficult election processes in recent history. In order to successfully manage Election Day in Los Angeles County, the county government has enlisted thousands of poll workers to support over 700 voting centers on Election Day across the county, including at mega locations such as Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and the Hollywood Bowl. Poll workers are largely responsible for their own food and refreshments while working on Election Day. Amazon Studios and Homeboy Industries are proud to support local communities and poll workers for their dedication and hard work on this pivotal day.

“Amazon Studios is honored to be working with Homeboy Industries, who have made such incredible strides in helping individuals redirect their lives and become contributing members of our community,” said Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke. “In this critical election year, we want to support and be there in meaningful and impactful ways for our local communities, who have always supported Amazon Studios and our business. We understand Election Day will be difficult this year due to the pandemic, so with the help of Homeboy, we’re glad to provide food and some relief for the poll workers. It’s important for us to all come together as a community and support each other this Election Day.”