A new report series from Rocky Mountain Institute brings new insights from Shenzhen—the global electric vehicle leader— on how to fully electrify urban delivery and logistics vehicles.

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) launched a six-volume report series which explores the experience of the City of Shenzhen, China in addressing carbon emissions and air pollution through the electrification of its urban freight sector. Shenzhen is leading the world in electric vehicle adoption and the details of how it is moving towards 100% electrification can provide lessons for cities around the world.