 

Inspirations from the Global Leader Getting to 100% Electric Delivery Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 17:00  |  14   |   |   

A new report series from Rocky Mountain Institute brings new insights from Shenzhen—the global electric vehicle leader— on how to fully electrify urban delivery and logistics vehicles.

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) launched a six-volume report series which explores the experience of the City of Shenzhen, China in addressing carbon emissions and air pollution through the electrification of its urban freight sector. Shenzhen is leading the world in electric vehicle adoption and the details of how it is moving towards 100% electrification can provide lessons for cities around the world.

Utilization of a vehicle is one of the biggest determining factors to wider adoption of electric vehicles in fleet and logistics applications. This report series—Putting Electric Logistics Vehicles to Work in Shenzhen—focuses on understanding the policies, charging infrastructure, technology, and market development advances critical to achieving full utilization of electric logistics vehicles (ELVs).

This report series contains insights based on the lessons drawn from Shenzhen relevant to global leaders, including state and city governments, logistics delivery and retail goods industries, and the financial sector. The key insights from our work relevant to these leaders include:

  • Full logistics electrification is possible. Shenzhen's experience shows that a rapid transition to the use of EVs in urban logistics is feasible and, with the proper policy framework, vehicle operators will rapidly electrify.
  • Policy must evolve as logistics electrification progresses. As the low-hanging fruit of logistics electrification is picked, policy makers must be prepared to pivot towards harder use cases. Being able to dynamically adjust policy to the needs of distinct market segments as they electrify is critical to success.
  • Growing an ELV fleet is a necessary but insufficient condition for logistics electrification. Policy makers often set EV targets in terms of share of sales or share of fleet. Getting EVs into the hands of operators is the first step in full logistics electrification. Cities must also ensure that ELVs are able to displace the use of fossil fuel vehicles.
  • Encourage innovation and entrepreneurialism in the supporting ecosystem. Cities and the financial sector can support innovation in multiple ways, including engaging with industry to support innovative pilots that support proof-of-concept for new approaches to logistics electrification.

To read the full report, visit RMI website at:
https://rmi.org/insight/putting-electric-logistics-vehicles-to-work-in-shenzhen/

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Global Payment As A Service (PaaS) Market Booming Despite Current Economic and Health Crisis
Construction Sealants Market Size Worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.6%: Emergen Research
Positive results from Avillion's Phase 2 trial of sonelokinab (M1095) in chronic psoriasis to be ...
AIT Worldwide Logistics' UK facilities earn priority customs clearance as Authorized Economic ...
5G Automotive Association Virtual Showcase Highlights Momentum behind C-V2X Technology Deployment ...
Alzinova AB interim report January - September 2020
Georges St-Pierre, Renzo Gracie, and Ben Askren to Appear on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition
Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market worth $4.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks