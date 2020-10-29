 

 Entercom and FanDuel Announce Landmark Strategic Partnership

Today, Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) and FanDuel announce a six-year partnership designating FanDuel, the leading online sports and entertainment company, as the official sportsbook partner of Entercom across its best-in-class sports broadcast stations and RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio platform in America. The partnership brings together America’s #1 Sportsbook with the #1 sports audio company in the United States.

This ground-breaking deal unites two industry titans in a shared mission to entertain, engage, and inform sports fans around all aspects of the game and represents a new model between a sports gaming operator and sports media platform. As part of the deal, Entercom listeners will have unique access to FanDuel odds, insight, and promotion via Entercom on-air stations and personalities. Entercom and FanDuel will also collaborate on in-depth integrations and co-produce content that will pioneer the industry with all-new formats.

Under the agreement, FanDuel will be the official sportsbook of Entercom, and receive preferred and increased category access to all Entercom talent in every market where Entercom and FanDuel both operate. The partnership brings FanDuel’s sports betting content, industry-leading products, and risk and trading expertise to the fingertips of Entercom sports fans via a comprehensive integration across the largest sports audio platform in the country.

“Entercom has revolutionized the audio and entertainment industries and we’re beyond excited to be their preferred partner in the sports betting and fantasy categories, said Matthew King, Chief Executive Officer, FanDuel. “In the two years we have been doing business with Entercom, it is abundantly clear to us that their authentic connection to sports fans is one of the best ways for us to engage FanDuel customers. We will work together to offer sports fans access to information wherever, whenever, and however they consume content, providing them with the tools to learn and win.”

“We believe this is the largest advertising commitment ever made within the radio industry. We are focused on delivering the best sports betting experience for our audiences in markets where legalized sports betting will be pervasive,” said David Field, President and Chief Executive Officer, Entercom. “The marketplace is growing exponentially and FanDuel is an ideal partner to take full advantage of the influence and reach of Entercom’s robust sports platforms to deliver an even better, audio sports experience to our listeners.”

