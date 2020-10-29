AzurRx BioPharma Provides Insight into Drawbacks of Using Porcine Products in Production of Pharmaceuticals and Medicinals, Offers Update on Efforts to Produce Synthetic Alternatives

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AZRX ) (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a New York-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of therapeutic proteins for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders, today provides insight on the usage of porcine products in producing pharmaceuticals and medicinals and the inherent downsides associated with this usage, as well as updates regarding its own efforts to develop synthetic alternatives to porcine ingredients.

Pigs have been used in medical research for centuries. They are used as general surgical models, in dermatological studies involving wound healing and plastic surgery procedures, in toxicology and pharmacology studies, and in transplantation studies, among other areas of research. They are also used in nearly 20 medications and pharmaceuticals, according to information from the U.S. pork industry , including six for the pancreas. However, there are supply chain, concentration and purity issues arising from using porcine ingredients to treat problems related to pancreas malfunction.

Due to these issues, AzurRx is among several companies working to develop synthetic products to replace porcine ingredients wherever possible. One promising therapy AzurRx has developed is its lead product candidate, MS1819, a recombinant lipase that is being studied for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) associated with cystic fibrosis (CF) and chronic pancreatitis (CP). AzurRx is pursuing parallel clinical pathways – a Phase 2b monotherapy clinical trial and a Phase 2 combination therapy trial.

Pancreas medications help replace enzymes that the pancreas can no longer produce due to cystic fibrosis, pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer and other causes. Currently, patients are required to take as many as 60 tablets per day depending on their symptoms.

In 2019, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development , the top 20 hog producers in the world produced 88,756.90 metric tons of hogs. Of that total production, China accounted for 54,757.00 metric tons, or 61.7 percent. The next-closest producer was the U.S. with 12,036.50 metric tons. It is obvious from the data that China is by far the greatest supplier of porcine products for pharmaceutical and medicinal therapies.