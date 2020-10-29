 

LINKBANK Appoints Senior Relationship Manager for Harrisburg’s Commercial Lending Team

LINKBANK (OTC: LNKB) headquartered in Camp Hill, PA announced today that Justin Witmer joined the Bank as Senior Commercial Relationship Manager.

Witmer brings more than 15 years of business development, sales lead generation, prospect development and client relationship management experience to this role in the Capital Region business community.

“Our Harrisburg lending team is extremely excited to have Justin join LINKBANK,” said Brent Smith, President. “Justin has been a leader in the Harrisburg market for more than 15 years. His depth of knowledge of the marketplace, and client centric focus will be an asset to both our clients and the Bank.”

Witmer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Information Systems from Messiah College. Witmer resides in Dillsburg with his wife, and five children. He is actively engaged in the local community. He serves on the Board of Directors for Leadership Cumberland and recently served on Cumberland Area Economic Development, Tourism Grant Committee.

About LINKBANK

LINKBANK was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. It is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofit and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. At June 30, 2020, LINKBANK had approximately $341 million in total assets. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol “LNKB.” To learn more visit: LINKBANK.com.



