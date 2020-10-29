 

Landsbankinn hf. Landsbankinn's results for the first nine months of 2020

» Landsbankinn's after tax profit for Q3 of 2020 was ISK 4 billion.
» In the first nine months of 2020, Landsbankinn’s net after-tax results were ISK 699 million.
» Landsbankinn made loan impairment provisions in the amount of ISK 13.6 billion in the first nine months of the year.
» Operating cost is down between years.      
» In the first nine months of the year, 7,700 individuals took out mortgages or refinanced older mortgages at better terms with Landsbankinn. Around 800 were first-time buyers.
» Deposits with Landsbankinn grew by ISK 106 billion from the beginning of the year, representing a 15% increase.
» In September, Landsbankinn received an excellent score in Reitun’s ESG risk rating, or 86 out of 100. The assessment is based on the Bank’s work on environmental, social and governance factors (ESG). Earlier in the year, the Bank was ranked 2nd out of 382 regional European banks assessed for ESG by analytics firm Sustainalytics. 
» Landsbankinn’s equity and liquidity positions are strong, well above regulatory requirements.

Landsbankinn's after tax profit for Q3 of 2020 was ISK 4 billion, as compared with ISK 3.2 billion for the same quarter of 2019. Landsbankinn's after-tax results in the first nine months of 2020 were positive by ISK 699 million, as compared with an ISK
14.4 billion profit for the same period in 2019. Return on equity (ROE) for the period was 0.4% on an annualised basis, compared with 7.9% during the same period of 2019.

Net interest income amounted to ISK 28.4 billion, as compared with ISK 30.1 billion in the same period of 2019, which is a 6% decrease between periods. Net commission income amounted to ISK 5.7 billion, decreasing by 7% from the same period the previous year.

Loan impairment amounted to ISK 13.6 billion in the first nine months of 2020, equivalent to 1% of the Bank’s asset portfolio, as compared with ISK 3.4 billion for the same period in 2019. Impairment was for the most part recognised in H1 of the year, based, among other factors, on a detailed assessment of expected credit losses caused by COVID-19. Loan impairment in Q3 amounted to ISK 120 million.

The interest spread on assets and liabilities was 2.1% in the first nine months of 2020, a change from 2.4% in the same period of 2019.

The Bank’s operating income in the first nine months of 2020 was ISK 17.4 billion, as compared with ISK 17.7 billion for the same period the previous year. Wage expenses amounted to ISK 10.8 billion thereof, compared with ISK 10.7 billion for the same period in 2019.Other operating expenses were ISK 6.6 billion, as compared with ISK 7 billion for the same period last year.

