Groupe Casino - Third quarter 2020 net sales and financial information

In France, same-store net sales were stable (-0.2%) for the France Retail scope, reflecting lower tourist numbers in Paris and south-east France in July and improved sales momentum in August. Growth remained strong in the organic (+8%) and E-commerce (+44%) segments. Due to the disposal of Vindémia and the Rocade plan, total sales were down -10.6%.

The main highlight of the quarter was the sharp +€46m improvement in EBITDA versus Q3 2019, driven by:

Significant productivity gains from the transformation plans, on top of the full-year effect of the Rocade plan (disposal and closure of loss-making stores). In addition, the costs associated with the health crisis were sharply reduced, and the Group has sustainably lowered its cost base across all of its banners.

Continued strong momentum for the Cdiscount marketplace, with gross merchandise volume (GMV) rising by +8.8% and revenues (commissions and services to vendors) by +17%.

Over the quarter, the increase in EBITDA and the impact of fuel sales recovery on working capital contributed to an improvement in cash generation of +€130m versus the same prior-year period.

The Group continued to implement its strategic priorities during the quarter:

1 - Marketing priorities

Food e-commerce was up +44% over the quarter:

At the O’logistique automated warehouse powered by Ocado technology, orders increased by +60% between end-June and end-September and the service area was extended to cover 75% of the population in the Ile-de-France region.

Launch in late September of order preparation for Casino banners.

Fast growth of the Cdiscount marketplace, whose gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by +8.8% and revenues (commissions and services to vendors) by +17%. The marketplace accounted for 45% of total GMV (up +5.9 pts), with the transfer of direct sales to marketplace sales resulting in overall stability in GMV for the period.

The marketplace accounted for 45% of total GMV (up +5.9 pts), with the transfer of direct sales to marketplace sales resulting in overall stability in GMV for the period. Growth in the organic segment of +8% in a context of stable sales, with the contribution from organic products for the quarter up +1.1 percentage points to 9.0%.

2 - Digital priorities : further progress in customer-oriented innovations, with 477 stores now offering automated solutions (versus 444 at end-June 2020) enabling them to operate autonomously (in the evening and on Sundays), and increased digitalisation of the customer experience, with 51% of payments at hypermarkets and 44% at supermarkets carried out by smartphone or automatic checkout.

3 - Development priorities : further expansion in urban and convenience formats with 37 stores opened during the quarter (105 store openings since the beginning of the year).

The Group complied comfortably with its covenants at end-September, with 12‑month adjusted EBITDA1 standing at €925m, gross debt2 at €5,974m, and the gross debt5/adjusted EBITDA4 ratio at 6.46x, with headroom of €732m in gross debt versus the 7.25x limit.

In France (including Cdiscount), the Group had €3.0bn in liquidity at end-September, of which €0.6bn in cash and cash equivalents and €2.3bn in undrawn confirmed credit lines.

With the expected completion of the Leader Price sale and estimated fourth-quarter cash flow generation, the Group expects gross debt5 to come to €5.0bn at end-2020 in France (including Cdiscount), more than €1bn lower than at end-2019.

In Latin America, net sales rose by +15.5% on an organic basis (+11.6% on a same-store basis), driven by the excellent performance from Assaí (organic growth of +33%3). Consolidated GPA EBITDA (including Éxito Group) increased by +30%1 from BRL 1.3bn to BRL 1.7bn.

In Brazil (GPA Food), net sales increased by +20% on an organic basis1 and EBITDA rose by +28%1, from BRL 1.0bn to BRL 1.3bn, led by a +48% improvement in EBITDA1 at Assaí, from BRL 0.5bn to BRL 0.7bn.

GPA initiated a study to spin-off Assaí in Brazil. The transaction will enable Assaí, on the one hand, and GPA and Éxito, on the other, to focus on their respective business models and on the opportunities in their respective markets.

Change in net sales

Net sales (in €m) Q3 2020

net sales Total net sales growth Organic net sales growth4

Same-store sales growth2 France Retail 3,676 -10.6% -2.6% -0.2% Cdiscount 447 -3.0% -3.0% -3.0% Total France 4,123 -9.9% -2.6% -0.6% Latam Retail 3,303 -17.5% +15.5% +11.6% GROUP TOTAL 7,426 -13.4% +6.2% +6.2% Cdiscount’s GMV1 936 -0.8% +0.2% n.a.

In third-quarter 2020, the currency effect was -14.7% and the fuel effect came to -1.6%. Changes in scope of consolidation had a negative impact of -3.1%. The calendar effect was -0.2%.

Business review

France Retail

Q2 2020/Q2 2019 change Q3 2020/Q3 2019 change NET SALES



BY BANNER Q2

2020 Total growth Organic growth2 Same-store growth2 Q3

2020 Total growth Organic growth2 Same-store growth2 Monoprix 1,137 -0.5% +0.3% +2.9% 1,024 -2.8% -3.1% -1.2% Supermarkets 779 -1.4% +8.9% +9.9% 816 -4.4% -0.3% +0.8% o/w Casino Supermarkets5

740 -0.7% +9.8% +11.8% 757 -4.3% -0.2% +1.7% Franprix 446 +11.8% +13.7% +14.7% 343 -4.5% -3.9% -1.1% Convenience

& Other6

631 -1.3% +4.9% +12.8% 478 -29.0% +3.2% +6.5% o/w Convenience7

362 +11.1% +11.5% +18.0% 404 +4.7% +6.2% +6.5% Hypermarkets 912 -21.6% -3.7% -0.8% 1,016 -13.5% -5.9% -3.0% o/w Géant3 868 -22.0% -3.1% -0.1% 950 -14.6% -6.8% -2.7% o/w food 641 -13.5% n.a. -0.7% 663 -10.0% n.a. -2.8% o/w non-food 110 -15.9% n.a. +3.1% 113 -21.1% n.a. -2.9% FRANCE RETAIL 3,906 -5.6% +3.1% +6.0% 3,676 -10.6% -2.6% -0.2%

In France, third-quarter sales came to €3,676m, a same-store change of -0.2%, reflecting lower tourist numbers in Paris and south-east France in July and improved sales momentum in August. The buoyant E‑commerce and organic segments remained dynamic, recording growth in net sales for the quarter of +44% and +8% respectively.

Business review by banner:

Net sales at Monoprix were down by -1.2% on a same-store basis , reflecting the impact of weaker activity in Paris, especially in July. The textile business grew by +5% . The E-commerce segment was particularly dynamic during the period , driven by the ramp-up of Monoprix Plus via the O’logistique automated warehouse (+60% increase in the number of orders between end-June and end-September). After Paris, Nice and Lyon, the partnership with Amazon Prime was extended to Bordeaux in September. In addition, Monoprix continued to focus on innovation during the period, opening a new store concept in Montparnasse in September and unveiling its 100% autonomous “Blackbox” store, accessible 24/7 and which could potentially be rolled out to hospitals, train stations and airports.

were down by , reflecting the impact of weaker activity in Paris, especially in July. The . , driven by the (+60% increase in the number of orders between end-June and end-September). After Paris, Nice and Lyon, the in September. In addition, Monoprix continued to focus on innovation during the period, opening a in September and unveiling its 100% autonomous “Blackbox” store, accessible 24/7 and which could potentially be rolled out to hospitals, train stations and airports. Sales at Franprix were -1.1% lower on a same-store basis for the quarter , with robust sales in the Paris suburbs and other French regions offsetting lower levels of consumption within Paris. Non-food sales were up +6% for the quarter, driven notably by corners such as Hema (134 stores), Cdiscount (45 stores) and Decathlon (19 stores). The E-commerce segment continued its development with growth of +44% , with 79 eligible stores to date and the deployment of a Deliveroo offering at 59 stores.

were , with robust sales in the Paris suburbs and other French regions offsetting lower levels of consumption within Paris. Non-food sales were up +6% for the quarter, driven notably by corners such as Hema (134 stores), Cdiscount (45 stores) and Decathlon (19 stores). , with 79 eligible stores to date and the deployment of a Deliveroo offering at 59 stores. Sales in the Convenience segment rose by +6.5% on a same-store basis for the quarter . The deployment of click & collect services across the network made it possible to generate a sharp +57% increase in E‑commerce sales versus the prior-year period. The store base continued to expand, with 31 store openings during the quarter, bringing the total number of stores opened since the start of the year to 76.

segment rose by . The deployment of click & collect services across the network made it possible to generate versus the prior-year period. The store base continued to expand, with during the quarter, bringing the total number of stores opened since the start of the year to 76. Casino Supermarkets reported +1.7% same-store growth . The organic segment performed well (+10%) , and the E-commerce segment grew by +81%, led by an acceleration in Drive formats and the partnership with Deliveroo (70 supermarkets). In addition, the O’logistique automated warehouse in Fleury-Mérogis delivered the very first Casino Plus order on 30 September 2020. Like Monoprix Plus, Casino Plus will leverage the capabilities of the O’logistique warehouse to offer customers of Casino Supermarkets and Géant Casino stores a high-quality home delivery service with one-hour time slots.

reported . , and the segment grew by +81%, led by an acceleration in Drive formats and the partnership with Deliveroo (70 supermarkets). In addition, the in Fleury-Mérogis delivered the very first Casino Plus order on 30 September 2020. Like Monoprix Plus, Casino Plus will leverage the capabilities of the O’logistique warehouse to offer customers of Casino Supermarkets and Géant Casino stores a high-quality home delivery service with one-hour time slots. Sales at Géant Hypermarkets were down -2.7% on a same-store basis, reflecting the impact of stores in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. Buoyant segments maintained their strong momentum, with growth of +6% for organic products and acceleration in E-commerce (+24%), which notably benefited from the partnership with Uber Eats (20 stores) and Deliveroo (15 stores). The banner also accelerated its shop-in-shop strategy during the quarter, with the signing of a new partnership with C&A (7 corners at end-September) and the deployment of Hema corners (8 corners at end-September) and Claire’s corners (52 in total, of which 36 created in Q3 2020).

GreenYellow

In third-quarter 2020, sales picked up in all GreenYellow geographies excluding Latin America, which is still partially in lockdown, resulting in delays in project deliveries.

The photovoltaic pipeline had risen to 543 MWp at 30 September 2020 from 451 MWp at end-2019. GreenYellow notably completed a 6 MWp solar power plant on the rooftop of the South East Textile factory in Thailand and a 1.5 MWp project for Soma Energy in Cambodia.

In the Indian Ocean region, where it is the leading solar power producer, GreenYellow signed a partnership agreement with Axian, Société Générale, GuarantCo and the African Guarantee Fund to support the funding of the largest solar power plant in Madagascar and accelerate the country’s green energy transition.

Data & Data Center

RelevanC (Data) continued to enjoy good momentum, with gross sales under banner reaching €24.1m in the third quarter, a year-on-year increase of +27%. The relevanC Advertising platform came fifth in SRI’s ranking based on gross sales under banner, versus seventh in 2019. During the quarter, relevanC Marketing Solutions signed its first contracts with external clients outside France.

ScaleMax (Data Center) continued to expand its customer portfolio, signing a new contract with Illumination Mac Guff, an animated film production company that belongs to Universal Pictures.

Cdiscount8

In the third quarter, Cdiscount confirmed its strategy of growth and profitability in three priority areas:

An improvement in margins on direct sales through a strategy improving product mix towards more high-margin and recurring product categories (home, sport, beauty, food, DIY, gardening, accessories and IT consumables), which reported +16% growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the quarter.

through a strategy improving product mix towards more high-margin and recurring product categories (home, sport, beauty, food, DIY, gardening, accessories and IT consumables), which reported +16% growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the quarter. Strong growth in the marketplace , with (i) a sharp increase in GMV (+8.8%) and the marketplace contribution, which represented 45.0% of total GMV for the quarter (up +5.9 pts versus the prior-year period), and (ii) an acceleration in marketplace revenues (commissions, services to vendors, marketplace subscription fees and rebates), which came to €41m for the quarter, up +17% (€163m over the last twelve months, up +13%). Fulfillment by Cdiscount now covers 36% of marketplace GMV (up +2.3 pts).

, with (i) a sharp increase in GMV (+8.8%) and the marketplace contribution, which represented 45.0% of total GMV for the quarter (up +5.9 pts versus the prior-year period), and (ii) an acceleration in marketplace revenues (commissions, services to vendors, marketplace subscription fees and rebates), which came to €41m for the quarter, up +17% (€163m over the last twelve months, up +13%). Fulfillment by Cdiscount now covers 36% of marketplace GMV (up +2.3 pts). Digital marketing revenues, up +30%9 for the quarter, driven notably by the development of the Cdiscount Ads Retail Solution (CARS) digital marketing platform, whose revenues have tripled.



Cdiscount also continued its international expansion during the quarter, with growth in international GMV of +79%. At end-September, the banner had 157 connected websites (+69 versus end-June) and offered delivery in 27 European countries (+2 versus end-June).



Gross merchandise volume was stable overall, with growth in the marketplace offsetting the decline in direct sales of low-margin products. Since marketplace sales are only recognised for the amount of the associated commission, the banner’s net sales declined for the quarter.

Key figures1 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Reported

growth1 Organic growth10

GMV total including tax11

944 936 -0.8% +0.2% o/w direct sales 467 422 -9.5% o/w marketplace sales 309 335 +8.8% Marketplace contribution (%) 39.1% 45.0% +5.9 pts Marketplace revenues 35 41 +17% Net sales (€m) 522 485 -7.1% -5.9% Traffic (millions of visits) 245 253 +3.0% Orders (millions) 6.3 6.6 +4.5% Mobile traffic contribution (%) 73.1% 72.2% -0.9 pts Active customers (millions)12

9.2 9.7 +5.2%

Cnova published its Q3 2020 sales figures on 29 October 2020, after market close.

Latam Retail

Sales in Latin America (GPA Food and Éxito Group) rose by +11.6% on a same-store basis and by +15.5% on an organic basis during the quarter, driven by increased economic activity due to the lifting of lockdowns and by marketing and digital initiatives.

Net sales in Brazil (GPA Food) 13 advanced +20.0% on an organic basis this quarter:

advanced on an organic basis this quarter: Assaí recorded strong organic growth of +33.4% thanks to the attractiveness of its formats and the success of its expansion strategy, with 42 new stores opened in the past 24 months. Assaí’s same-store sales growth rose to +18.1%, led by the gradual reopening of Brazil’s economy and the recovery of B2B customers, the retention of B2C customers, promotional activity and inflation.

recorded strong organic growth of thanks to the attractiveness of its formats and the success of its expansion strategy, with opened in the past 24 months. Assaí’s same-store sales growth rose to +18.1%, led by the gradual reopening of Brazil’s economy and the recovery of B2B customers, the retention of B2C customers, promotional activity and inflation. Multivarejo posted same-store growth of +10.4%14, reflecting strong gains from refurbished stores and growth of +240% in E-commerce:

Proximity consolidated its success with same-store growth of +36.5%, reflecting good momentum in the Minuto Pão de Açúcar and Mini Extra formats.

consolidated its success with same-store growth of +36.5%, reflecting good momentum in the Minuto Pão de Açúcar and Mini Extra formats. The Compre Bem and Mercado Extra banners delivered strong same-store growth of +35.5% and +17.6%, respectively.

and banners delivered strong same-store growth of +35.5% and +17.6%, respectively. Extra Hypermarkets (+7.4% on a same-store basis) benefited from double-digit growth in the non‑food segments, despite the reopening of non-essential stores. The banner also continued with its renovation program designed to boost the appeal of its stores (more competitive pricing, enhanced customer service and a streamlined offering).

(+7.4% on a same-store basis) benefited from double-digit growth in the non‑food segments, despite the reopening of non-essential stores. The banner also continued with its renovation program designed to boost the appeal of its stores (more competitive pricing, enhanced customer service and a streamlined offering). Pão de Açúcar (+3.6% on a same-store basis) posted strong performances exceeding +70% growth in stores located outside metropolitan centres (e.g., coastal areas, countryside) due to the migration of customers away from city centres during the lockdown.

Net sales by Éxito Group 1 rose by +2.3% 15 on a same-store basis this quarter:

rose by on a same-store basis this quarter: Colombia : -1.0% growth on a same-store basis, impacted by restrictions on travel and reduced opening hours.

: growth on a same-store basis, impacted by restrictions on travel and reduced opening hours. Uruguay : +11.0% growth on a same-store basis, powered by sales initiatives, the omni-channel strategy, and a good performance in the food categories.

: growth on a same-store basis, powered by sales initiatives, the omni-channel strategy, and a good performance in the food categories. Argentina: +12.7% growth on a same-store basis, driven by inflation but impacted by the macroeconomic environment and strict lockdown measures.

Consolidated GPA EBITDA1 (including Éxito Group) came to BRL 1.7bn for the quarter, an increase of +30% in local currency, with a margin up +80 bps to 7.8%, reflecting increased profitability across all businesses.

Brazil (GPA Food) 1 : EBITDA up +28% in local currency, from BRL 1.0bn to BRL 1.3bn, for an EBITDA margin of 7.9% (+60 bps vs. Q3 2019):

: EBITDA up +28% in local currency, from BRL 1.0bn to BRL 1.3bn, for an EBITDA margin of 7.9% (+60 bps vs. Q3 2019): Assaí : increase in EBITDA of +48%, from BRL 0.5bn to BRL 0.7bn, with an EBITDA margin up +80 bps to 7.8%.

: increase in EBITDA of +48%, from BRL 0.5bn to BRL 0.7bn, with an EBITDA margin up +80 bps to 7.8%. Multivarejo : improvement in EBITDA of +9% to BRL 0.5bn and a margin increase of +50 bps to 8.1%, representing the third consecutive quarter of margin growth.

: improvement in EBITDA of +9% to BRL 0.5bn and a margin increase of +50 bps to 8.1%, representing the third consecutive quarter of margin growth. Éxito Group1: EBITDA up +33% to BRL 0.4bn, for a margin of 8.2% (+60 bps), reflecting the positive impact of excellent performances in innovative formats



GPA and Éxito Group published their Q3 2020 results on 28 October 2020.

APPENDICES

Additional information relating to the 2019 refinancing documentation

Financial information for the 3-month period ended 30 September 2020:



In €m France Retail

+ E-commerce Latam Total Revenues16

4,127 3,299 7,426 EBITDA1 357 241 599 (-) impact of leases17

(158) (63) (221) Adjusted consolidated EBITDA including leases1 199 178 377

In France (including Cdiscount), EBITDA advanced +€46m to €357m, with: (i) the acceleration of cost-savings plans at all banners (c.+€30m) and the full-year effect of the Rocade plan (+€15m); (ii) improved profitability at Cdiscount, which offset the impact of the disposal of Vindémia (-€7m); (iii) Covid-19 health crisis costs amounting to -€5m, sharply lower than in the second quarter 2020; and (iv) property development (+€5m18).

In Latin America, EBITDA improved by +€56m at constant exchange rates (-€34m including the currency effect), primarily led by Assaí, up +48%19 in local currency. For more information, see the press release published by GPA on 28 October 2020.

For the quarter the Group's EBITDA increased by +€12m despite an unfavorable currency effect.

Financial information for the 12-month period ended 30 September 2020:



In €m France Retail

+ E-commerce Latam Total Revenues1 17,659 15,134 32,794 EBITDA1 1,572 1,023 2,595 (-) impact of leases2 (647) (290) (937) (i) Adjusted consolidated EBITDA including leases1 20

925 733 1,658 (ii) Gross debt1 21

5,974 2,535 8,509 (iii) Cash and cash equivalents1 22

646 1,094 1,740

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA over the rolling 12-month period ended 30 September 2020 came out at €925m5 in France, of which €892m generated by retail operations, and €33m by property development3.

At 30 September 2020, the Group’s liquidity within the “France + E-commerce” scope was €3.0bn, comprising €646m in cash and cash equivalents and €2.3bn in undrawn confirmed credit lines:

Gross debt includes €335m in commercial paper (€91m at end-September 2019), with no credit lines drawn down (€875m at end-September 2019) . In addition, Cdiscount obtained a €120m government-guaranteed loan on 30 July 2020.

. In addition, Cdiscount obtained a €120m government-guaranteed loan on 30 July 2020. Cash and cash equivalents totalled €646m at end-September 2020 (vs. €950m at end-June 2020) , reflecting seasonal variations in working capital requirement, which is usually negative in the third quarter 23 .

, reflecting seasonal variations in working capital requirement, which is usually negative in the third quarter . In the quarter, operating cash flow generation improved by +€130m versus the same prior-year period, primarily due to the increase in EBITDA and to the impact of fuel sales recovery on working capital.



Additional information regarding covenants and segregated accounts:

Covenants tested as from 31 March 2020

pursuant to the €2bn Revolving Credit Facility signed on 18 November 2019 Type of covenant (France and E-commerce) At 30 September 2020 Gross debt24 / adjusted EBITDA25 <7.25x26

6.46x Adjusted EBITDA2 / Net finance costs >2.25x 3.75x

Covenant metrics tested as of end-September 2020 do not yet reflect the impact on gross debt of the Leader Price disposal (completion expected in the fourth quarter).

The Group confirms that €101.5m (primarily from the disposal of Monoprix store properties and the sale of 5% stake of Mercialys) was credited to the segregated account during the quarter and that €173.7m was debited from the segregated account to buy back a portion of the bonds maturing in 2021, 2022 and 2023. At 30 September 2020, the balance was €113.9m.

No cash has been credited or debited from the Bond Segregated Account and its balance remained at €0.



APPENDICES

Other information

Main changes in consolidation scope

Leader Price presented as discontinued operations.

Disposal of Vindémia on 30 June 2020.

Impact of the Rocade plan to dispose of loss-making stores under the Géant Hypermarkets and Casino Supermarkets banners.

Exchange rate

AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATES Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Currency effect Brazil (EUR/BRL) 4.4080 6.2820 -29.8% Colombia (EUR/COP) (x 1000) 3.7133 4.3608 -14.8% Uruguay (EUR/UYP) 39.8042 49.9499 -20.3% Argentina27 (EUR/ARS) 55.9430 85.6841 -34.7%

Gross sales under banner in France

TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS FOOD SALES

UNDER BANNER (in €m, excluding fuel) Q3 2020 Same-store change

(excl. calendar effects) Monoprix 1,052 -1.2% Supermarkets 772 +0.8% Franprix 401 -1.1% Convenience & Other 612 +6.5% o/w Convenience 501 +6.5% Hypermarkets 793 -3.0% TOTAL FOOD 3,630 0.0% TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS NON-FOOD SALES UNDER BANNER (in €m, excluding fuel) Q3 2020 Same-store change

(excl. calendar effects) Hypermarkets 141 -3.0% Cdiscount 714 -3.0% TOTAL NON-FOOD 856 -3.0% TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS SALES UNDER BANNER (in €m, excluding fuel) Q3 2020 Same-store change

(excl. calendar effects) TOTAL FRANCE AND CDISCOUNT 4,485 -0.4%

Store network at period-end

FRANCE 31 Dec. 2019 31 March 2020 30 June 2020 30 Sept. 2020 Géant Casino hypermarkets 109 104 104 105 o/w French franchised affiliates 4 4 4 4 International affiliates 6 6 6 7 Casino Supermarkets 411 411 415 414 o/w French franchised affiliates 83 69 69 68 International affiliates 22 22 22 23 Monoprix 784 789 789 791 o/w franchised affiliates 186 190 190 191 Naturalia integrated stores 182 181 181 181 Naturalia franchises 23 26 26 28 Franprix 877 867 869 869 o/w franchised 459 441 481 463 Convenience 5,139 5,130 5,134 5,166 Other activities (Restaurants, Drive, etc.) 367 223 219 219 Indian Ocean 259 262 TOTAL France 7,946 7,786 7,530 7,564























INTERNATIONAL 31 Dec. 2019 31 March 2020 30 June 2020 30 Sept. 2020 ARGENTINA 25 25 25 25 Libertad hypermarkets 15 15 15 15 Mini Libertad and Petit Libertad mini-supermarkets 10 10 10 10 URUGUAY 91 93 93 92 Géant hypermarkets 2 2 2 2 Disco supermarkets 29 29 29 29 Devoto supermarkets 24 24 24 24 Devoto Express mini-supermarkets 36 36 36 35 Möte 0 2 2 2 BRAZIL 1,076 1,072 1,070 1,054 Extra hypermarkets 112 107 107 104 Pão de Açúcar supermarkets 185 185 182 182 Extra supermarkets 153 151 151 147 Compre Bem 28 28 28 28 Assaí (cash & carry) 166 167 169 176 Mini Mercado Extra & Minuto Pão de Açúcar

mini-supermarkets 237 238 238 239 Drugstores 123 123 122 104 + Service stations 72 73 73 74 COLOMBIA 2,033 1,984 1,981 1,980 Éxito hypermarkets 92 92 92 92 Éxito and Carulla supermarkets 158 157 157 154 Super Inter supermarkets 70 69 69 69 Surtimax (discount) 1,588 1,540 1,536 1,539 o/w “Aliados” 1,496 1,460 1,459 1,465 B2B 30 32 32 34 Éxito Express and Carulla Express mini-supermarkets 95 94 95 92 CAMEROON 1 1 1 2 Cash & carry 1 1 1 2 TOTAL International 3,226 3,175 3,170 3,153

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Lionel Benchimol – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr



or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr



PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis – +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Franck Pasquier – +33 (0)6 73 62 57 99 - fpasquier@image7.fr



Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.







1 EBITDA adjusted for leases (i.e., repayments of lease liabilities and interest paid on lease liabilities), for the France (including E-commerce) scope as defined in the November 2019 refinancing documentation

2 Loans and borrowings for the France (including E-commerce) scope as defined in the November 2019 refinancing documentation

3 Data published by the subsidiary (pro forma data for consolidated GPA)

4 Excluding fuel and calendar effects

5 Excluding Codim stores in Corsica: 8 supermarkets and 4 hypermarkets

6 Other: mainly Vindémia, Geimex and Restaurants

7 Convenience segment net sales on a same-store basis include the same-store performance of franchised stores

8 Unaudited data published by Cnova NV. The reported figures present all revenues generated by Cdiscount, including its technical goods sales in the Casino Group’s hypermarkets and supermarkets

9 Including revenues generated with marketplace vendors

10 Organic growth: the figures include showroom sales and services but exclude sales of technical goods and home category sales made in Casino Group hypermarkets and supermarkets (total exclusion impact of +1.0 pts on GMV growth)

11 Gross merchandise volume (GMV) includes sales of merchandise, other revenues and the marketplace’s sales volume based on confirmed and shipped orders, including tax, and the sales volume of services

12 Active customers at the end of September having purchased at least once through the Cdiscount sites and app during the previous 12 months

1 Data published by the subsidiary (pro forma data for consolidated GPA)

14 Excluding fuel and drugstores

15 Excluding fuel and drugstores and in constant currency

16 Unaudited data, scope as defined in financing documentation with mainly Segisor accounted for within the France Retail + E-commerce scope

17 Repayment of lease liabilities and interest paid on lease liabilities as defined in the documentation

18 Including +€13m relating to the recognition of EBITDA generated on property development operations conducted with Mercialys. Property development operations with Mercialys are neutralised in EBITDA based on the Group’s percentage interest in Mercialys. A reduction in Casino’s stake in Mercialys or the disposal of those assets by Mercialys therefore results in the recognition of EBITDA that was previously neutralised. Over a rolling 12-month period, this impact represented €34m

19 Data published by the subsidiary

20 Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the refinancing documentation is restated for repayments of lease liabilities and interest on lease liabilities

21 Loans and borrowings as of 30 September 2020

22 Data as of 30 September 2020

23 The change in working capital is typically negative in the first quarter, positive in the second, negative in the third, and positive in the fourth quarter

24 Loans and borrowings

25 Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the refinancing documentation is restated for repayments of lease liabilities and interest on lease liabilities

26 7.25x at 30 September 2020, 5.75x at 31 December 2020, 6.50x at 31 March 2021, 6.00x at 30 June 2021 and 30 September 2021, and 4.75x as from 31 December 2021

27 Pursuant to the application of IAS 29, the exchange rate used to convert the Argentina figures corresponds to the rate at the reporting date









Attachment