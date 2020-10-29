 

Invibes Advertising Sharp rebound in business activity in Q3 2020.

Sharp rebound in business activity in Q3 2020

  • 38% growth in Q3 2020
  • Nine-month cumulative revenue up 14%
  • 100-employee milestone reached in Europe
  • Pan-European solution to launch by year's end

London, 29 October 2020 – Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital in-feed advertising, today reported its third-quarter and nine-month 2020 revenue.

Unaudited consolidated
 data, in €k 		2020 2019 Δ
Q1 1,738 1,224 +41%
Q2 1,928 2,386 -19%
Q3 2,838 2,058 +38%
9-MONTH TOTAL 6,501 5,691 +14%

Third-quarter 2020 revenues up 38%

After a second quarter marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and health crisis, resulting in a widespread decline in advertising investment throughout Europe, the market roared back to life in July, enabling Invibes Advertising to record strong third-quarter growth. The company reported a 38% increase in revenues to €2.8m.

Cumulative revenue for the first nine months of 2020 rose 14% to €6.5m.

Invibes Advertising immediately took full advantage of the rebound in the advertising market to return to the path of rapid growth, powered by the strategic levers that drive its business model:

  • Innovation-based DNA to offer its clients solutions that are constantly fresh and ever more effective;
  • Campaigns that significantly outperform others on the market, based on non-intrusive ad formats that engage users more effectively;
  • An increasingly dense network of publishers, including the top media groups in Europe, to carry the campaigns;
  • Commercial presence in seven of the main countries propelling the advertising market in Europe (France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and Belgium); and
  • A loyal portfolio of major advertisers that are satisfied with our better-than-market results and renew their ad campaigns with us again and again.

100-employee milestone reached in Europe

