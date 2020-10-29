 

Kvika banki hf. Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) and an increase in share capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 17:58  |  38   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. (“Kvika” or “the Company“) has, since the last meeting of the board, reviewed 23 notifications from holders of subscription rights on shares in the Company, amounting to a total nominal value of ISK 26,316,661, for exercising of the rights.

All notifications are from holders of subscription rights issued and sold in the year 2017 in accordance with Temporary Provision IV of Kvika‘s Articles of Association. This includes exercising of rights for total 26,316,661 new shares. Total purchase price amounts to ISK 179,834,464 and therefore the calculated average price per share is 6.8334830.

Pursuant to contracts regarding the issuance of subscription rights, the Board of Directors is obliged to raise the share capital to fulfil its obligations regarding the rights and issue share capital, register the holders of the rights in the share registry and ensuring their registration as the holders of the rights in the central securities depository, cf. Act no. 7/2020 on central depository system, settlement and the electronic registration of rights of title to financial instruments.

The Board of Directors today exercised its authority according to Temporary Provision IV of the Company’s Articles of Association to increase its share capital for the purpose of fulfilling the aforementioned subscription rights. The Company’s share capital will therefore be increased by ISK 26,316,661 and will, after this increase, amount to a nominal value of ISK 2,103,635,839, with the issuance of new shares. The board‘s authorisation to increase share capital in accordance with Temporary Provisions IV will, as a result of the above, be for a nominal value of ISK 387,150,035.

The share capital increase shall be announced and registered by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of Internal Revenue. The new shares shall be issued by the Nasdaq central securities depository and a request will be made for listing of the shares on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.

This announcement is in accordance with the procedure introduced in the Company’s announcement from 19 September 2019.


Kvika Banki 7,50 % bis 08/25 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
Syneos Health to Acquire Synteract, a Top CRO Provider to Emerging Biopharma
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:58 Uhr
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary results for Q3 2020 and updated earnings estimate for the year
22.10.20
Kvika banki hf. issues 3Y senior unsecured bond
30.09.20
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital
29.09.20
Kvika banki hf.: Major shareholder announcement