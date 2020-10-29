TechTarget Named a Leader in Multiple G2 Grid Reports on Buyer Intent Data, Marketing Intelligence and Sales Intelligence for Fourth Consecutive Quarter

TechTarget was named a leader in the Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools – Fall 2020 , the Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software – Fall 2020 and the Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software – Fall 2020 , the fourth consecutive quarter the Company has achieved this distinction.

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has once again been named a leader in multiple recent quarterly reports published by G2, a top industry destination where buyers go to read and write authentic reviews about software products and services.

Additionally, TechTarget was named a leader in the following reports:

Enterprise Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software – Fall 2020

Mid-Market Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software – Fall 2020

Enterprise Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software – Fall 2020

Mid-Market Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software – Fall 2020

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

TechTarget was recognized specifically for the success customers of all sizes are having with Priority Engine, its SaaS-based purchase intent insight platform and the services it offers. According to the latest Grid Report on Buyer Intent Data Tools, TechTarget is ranked #1 in Market Presence versus any other intent provider and customers ranked TechTarget one of the top vendors in the market to do business with. Full access to this report can be viewed here.

“We are honored to once again be named a Leader by our customers in these reports,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “Through our Priority Engine platform intent data and services, we continue to focus on helping customers of all sizes drive real, tangible results across all areas of sales and marketing in the easiest, most efficient way possible.”

TechTarget has cemented its leadership in its space because of the significant value and ROI its customers achieve. TechTarget purchase intent insight is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are achievable because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning 10,000 unique IT topics across TechTarget’s network of over 140 enterprise technology-specific websites as well as its suite of marketing and sales engagement services.

For more information on TechTarget customer success, visit www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

