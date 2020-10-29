 

McAfee Advances SASE Solution With First-Of-Its-Kind Integrated Remote Browser Isolation at MPOWER Digital 2020

MPOWER Digital 2020 – McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced new features and functionality to MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) at MPOWER Digital 2020. This innovation delivers a unique approach to protection against ransomware and phishing threats and includes industry-first integration of remote browser isolation (RBI) technology with its real-time protection stack. In addition, McAfee introduced unified data loss prevention (DLP) and incident management across devices, networks, web and the cloud. With these threat and data protection enhancements, MVISION UCE now provides an even more comprehensive converged approach to security within the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework, dramatically reducing the costs and complexity associated with enterprise security while enabling maximum business agility from the cloud.

McAfee MVISION UCE (Photo: Business Wire)

The uncertainty of 2020 has forced enterprises to accelerate their cloud transformation projects to empower their remote workforces, resulting in a 50 percent increase in enterprise cloud use since the start of the year. However, this has exposed two significant security challenges:

  • Threats targeting cloud services increased by 630 percent, with attackers using the credentials harvested from phishing campaigns to exploit the anonymous, decentralized nature of cloud applications
  • Increased cloud usage means that data is flowing beyond the reach of traditional network data protection, posing a significant risk of data falling into the wrong hands via untrusted cloud services or home devices

The latest enhancements to MVISION UCE directly address these challenges. McAfee’s RBI technology provides advanced protection for users against web-based threats, such as ransomware and credential phishing attacks, while unified data classification and incident management extends protection to wherever data may reside – including rogue “shadow IT” cloud services or websites.

The full new and updated features and functionality of MVISION UCE include:

  • McAfee’s RBI technology is being incorporated directly into the MVISION UCE real-time threat protection stack and will be included in the offering – an industry first
  • MVISION UCE unified incident management greatly enhances the ability to detect and prevent data loss across multiple vectors from a single management view
  • A new unified data classification engine with consistent pre-defined classifications dramatically improves workflow efficiency

“As SASE architecture adoption becomes more widespread due to its unique security benefits, enterprises will have more of a choice in the technology they select,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product management, McAfee. “Organizations that choose disparate and siloed solutions from different vendors end up with increased operational overhead, added costs and complexity. With these innovations, MVISION UCE solidifies McAfee’s commitment to tackling the ever-evolving threat landscape, providing simplified management, hyper scalability, cost saving and holistic security across a unified experience.”

MVISION UCE’s unified DLP incident management capabilities will be available in November, while users will have the opportunity to opt into beta access of its integrated Remote Browser Isolation in the coming months.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.



