 

VSE Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

29.10.2020, 18:05  |  32   |   |   

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC, “VSE”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets in the public and private sectors, today announced that it will conduct a conference call today, October 29, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. ET, to review the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

As previously disclosed, VSE postponed its quarterly call, initially scheduled for earlier today, due to a hurricane-related system-wide outage at a conference call vendor. Conference call systems at the vendor have since been restored.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of VSE’s website at ir.vsecorp.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 855-327-6837
International Live: 631-891-4304

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 12, 2020:

Domestic Replay: 844-512-2921
International Replay: 412-317-6671
Conference ID: 10011750

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE’s services and products, visit us at www.vsecorp.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by applicable securities laws. For discussions identifying some important factors that could cause actual VSE results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements in this news release, see VSE’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and VSE specifically disclaims any obligation to update these statements in the future.

