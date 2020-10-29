VSE Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

As previously disclosed, VSE postponed its quarterly call, initially scheduled for earlier today, due to a hurricane-related system-wide outage at a conference call vendor. Conference call systems at the vendor have since been restored.

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC, “VSE”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets in the public and private sectors, today announced that it will conduct a conference call today, October 29, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. ET, to review the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of VSE’s website at ir.vsecorp.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE’s services and products, visit us at www.vsecorp.com.

