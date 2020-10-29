Voluntis and Redox Enter Into New Partnership to Enable Interoperability of Digital Therapeutics With Electronic Health Records
Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today its strategic partnership with Redox, the leading interoperability platform for healthcare data exchange. The partnership will allow providers to automate and adapt insights on their patients’ treatment journey within their Electronic Health Records (EHR) to enhance care and collaboration. Redox and Voluntis will work together in an effort to improve the integration of digital therapeutics as part of routine clinical practice and enrich EHR data with actionable insights on how patients experience their treatment at home. Clinical staff will be better equipped to anticipate and implement responsive care strategies that work to serve each patient’s individual needs when they need it most.
“Digital therapeutics are the next disruptive force in the healthcare industry. They offer personalized therapeutic interventions for patients that are configured by their care team and backed by clinical evidence,” said Voluntis CEO Pierre Leurent. “With the collaboration of Redox, we intend to strengthen the ability of our Theraxium platform, and the digital therapeutics it supports, to work seamlessly with EHRs and be a fully integrated component of routine care.”
As part of the collaboration, the two companies will integrate Voluntis’ digital therapeutics platform, Theraxium, with Redox’ interoperability platform. The new capabilities will benefit all the solutions developed by Voluntis together with or on behalf of its life sciences partners.
Today, more than 900 healthcare organizations using 55 EHR vendors trust Redox to strategically integrate digital health solutions into their day-to-day operations. Through this partnership, the Voluntis portfolio of products are immediately interoperable with any organization using Redox for healthcare data exchange to optimize the provider and patient experience.
“As we navigate a challenging time in healthcare, it’s exciting to see companies like Voluntis paving the way for the future of how digital health solutions are brought to market and the extensive value they deliver,” said Niko Skievaski, co-founder and president at Redox. “Putting the power of information directly into the hands of providers and patients will help ensure actionable insights for these individuals living with chronic and rare diseases and will change the trajectory of coordinated care. We’re proud of our work with Voluntis to find more advanced ways to create a frictionless information workflow to improve care and outcomes.”
