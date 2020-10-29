Voluntis and Redox Enter Into New Partnership to Enable Interoperability of Digital Therapeutics With Electronic Health Records

Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today its strategic partnership with Redox, the leading interoperability platform for healthcare data exchange. The partnership will allow providers to automate and adapt insights on their patients’ treatment journey within their Electronic Health Records (EHR) to enhance care and collaboration. Redox and Voluntis will work together in an effort to improve the integration of digital therapeutics as part of routine clinical practice and enrich EHR data with actionable insights on how patients experience their treatment at home. Clinical staff will be better equipped to anticipate and implement responsive care strategies that work to serve each patient’s individual needs when they need it most.

“Digital therapeutics are the next disruptive force in the healthcare industry. They offer personalized therapeutic interventions for patients that are configured by their care team and backed by clinical evidence,” said Voluntis CEO Pierre Leurent. “With the collaboration of Redox, we intend to strengthen the ability of our Theraxium platform, and the digital therapeutics it supports, to work seamlessly with EHRs and be a fully integrated component of routine care.”