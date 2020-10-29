 

American National Declares Quarterly Dividend

GALVESTON, Tx., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend of 82 cents per share on its common stock CUSIP #02772A 109, at a meeting held on October 29, 2020. In compliance with NASDAQ’s applicable dividend notice requirements, the dividend is payable December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 4, 2020 with an ex-dividend date to be determined by the NASDAQ Stock Market, anticipated to be December 3, 2020. American National Insurance Company has paid dividends to stockholders for more than 100 consecutive years.

American National is a family of companies that has, on a consolidated GAAP basis, $29.0 billion in assets, $23.0 billion in liabilities and $6.0 billion in stockholders’ equity, as of June 30, 2020. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, and other American National subsidiaries offer a broad portfolio of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products. The American National companies operate in all 50 states. Major insurance subsidiaries include American National Insurance Company, American National Life Insurance Company of Texas, American National Life Insurance Company of New York, American National Property and Casualty Company, Garden State Life Insurance Company, Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company and United Farm Family Insurance Company.

American National Insurance Company has been assigned an ‘A’ rating by A.M. Best Company and an ‘A’ rating by Standard & Poor’s, both of which are nationally recognized rating agencies, and is licensed to conduct the business of insurance in all states except New York.

CONTACT: Contact: Timothy A. Walsh (409) 766-6553

