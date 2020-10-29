Q3

Q2

Q1

Sept 2020

9 months Sept 2019

9 months Change at

current

scope &

exch. rates Change

like for like

(LFL)** Q3 2020/

Q3 2019 Q2 2020/

Q2 2019 Q1 2020/

Q1 2019

CONSOLIDATED (unaudited)

Number of shipments 182,448 202,249 -9.8% -15.1% -4.3% -22.0% -2.9%

Sales (€M) * 279.2 240.4 +16.1% +8.6% +13.2% +22.4% +13.2%

Gross profit (€m) 55.6 55.6 -0.1% -6.4% -0.1% -1.9% +1.9%

* Note: Sales is not a relevant indicator for assessing activity in our business, because it is greatly impacted by changing sea and air freight rates, fuel surcharges, exchange rates (especially versus the $), etc. Changes in number of shipments, volumes shipped and—in terms of the Group’s finances—gross profit are relevant indicators.

** LFL: at constant exchange rate and excluding Cargolution acquisition on 1 October 2019

With the exception of “trade fairs & exhibition activity” (CLASQUIN Fairs & Events), all of our business lines (Air, sea, RO/RO, etc.) posted growth in Q3 (compared to Q2), returning at the end of the period to an overall number of shipments close to that of 2019.

In sea freight, we secured new market shares against a backdrop of high rates (number of shipments up 6.4% and gross profit up 9.3%).

In air freight, after a 40.4% decline in Q2, business improved in Q3, without however reaching 2019 levels (down 18.0%) due to the contraction of the offering (long haul passenger flights still very limited) and the reorientation of shipments towards sea freight.

Despite a decline compared to Q2, freight rates remained high throughout Q3, resulting in an air freight gross profit close to the 2019 level.

*RO/RO (Roll on/Roll off: Combined road + sea transport (trailers or trucks loaded on ships)

BREAKDOWN BY BUSINESS LINE

NUMBER OF SHIPMENTS current scope and exchange rates GROSS PROFIT (€m) current scope and exchange rates 30.09.2020 30.09.2019 30.09.2020/

30.09.2019 Q3 2020 /

Q3 2019 30.09.2020 30.09.2019 30.09.2020/

30.09.2019 Q3 2020/

Q3 2019 Sea freight 86,810 86,936 -0.1% +6.4% 25.7 24.7 +3.8% +9.3% Air freight 47,879 62,254 -23.1% -18.0% 19.4 18.2 +6.7% +0.1% RORO* 27,434 34,656 -20.8% -17.2% 4.9 6.3 -21.6% -15.8% Other 20,325 18,403 +10.4% +11.7% 3.9 4.7 -18.0% -34.5% TOTAL FORWARDING & LOGISTICS 182,448 202,249 -9.8% -4.3% 53.9 54.0 -0.1% 0.0% LOG System 2.2 2.3 -6.0% -14.1% Consolidation entries -0.5 -0.7 N/A N/A TOTAL CONSOLIDATED 55.6 55.6 -0.1% -0.1%

* Roll-on/roll-off

VOLUMES 30.09.2020 30.09.2019 30.09.2020 /

30.09.2019 Q3 2020/

Q3 2019 Sea freight 167,469 TEUs* 161,897 TEUs* +3.4% +4.2% Air freight 40,948 T** 45,921 T** -10.8% -7.8%

* Twenty-foot equivalent units

** Tons

Q3 2020 HIGHLIGHT

Launch of “Live by CLASQUIN”, the Group’s digital platform based on a hub of reliable and predictive data accessible in real time.

This platform gives our customers a secure, single point of access, enabling them to: Communicate with the CLASQUIN teams in collaborative mode, Track their shipments in real time, Access an interactive space dedicated to decision-making reports (financial, flow analysis, exception handling, personalised reports, etc.).

We have developed this platform by pooling the most advanced technologies and drawing on a strategic partnership with Wakeo, tech start-up and leader in the real-time visibility of international transport flows.

2020 OUTLOOK

Market

International trade (by volume): -9.2%

(Source: WTO-October 2020)

Sea freight market (in volume): -5/-6%

Air freight market (in volume): -13/-14%

(Source: research firm Transport Intelligence)

CLASQUIN

Outperform market growth

UPCOMING EVENTS (publication after-market closure)

Wednesday 24 February 2021: Q4 2020 business report

Wednesday 24 March 2021: 2020 annual results

Thursday 29 April 2021: Q1 2021 business report

Wednesday 1 September 2021: Q2 2021 business report

Wednesday 22 September 2021: H1 2021 results

Thursday 28 October 2021: Q3 2021 business report

CLASQUIN is an air and sea freight forwarding and overseas logistics specialist. The Group designs and manages the entire overseas transport and logistics chain, organising and coordinating the flow of client shipments between France and the rest of the world and, more specifically, to and from Asia-Pacific, North America, North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

Its shares are listed on EURONEXT GROWTH, ISIN FR0004152882, Reuters ALCLA.PA, Bloomberg ALCLA FP. Read more at www.clasquin.com.

CLASQUIN confirms its eligibility for the share savings plan for MSCs (medium-sized companies) in accordance with Article D221-113-5 of the French Monetary and Financial Code established by decree number 2014-283 of 4 March 2014 and with Article L221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, which set the conditions for eligibility (less than 5,000 employees and annual sales of less than €1,500m or balance sheet total of less than €2,000m).

CLASQUIN is listed on the Enternext PEA-PME 150 index.

LEI: 9695004FF6FA43KC4764

