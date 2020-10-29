 

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC ANNOUNCES APPRECIATION DISCOUNT FOR COVID-19 FRONTLINE WORKERS AND FIREFIGHTERS

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, October 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced nationwide discounts as a way to support and honor those working at the frontlines of the COVID-19 and seasonal wildfire crises.

Kronos offers a 10% discount and monthly payment plans on all products to eligible U.S.-based workers who are helping to battle the pandemic and fires. Those eligible to receive the discount include active-duty military and veterans, military families including spouses and dependents, healthcare workers, firefighters, and police first responders, government employees, and school teachers.  To utilize these discounts, please visit https://www.KronosATI.co and enter the discount code "THANKYOU10" so that the 10% discount will automatically be generated for online purchases.  This unique discount code will be valid for any purchase from our website until the end of 2020. Standard shipping rates apply (excluding Alaska and Hawaii). Not valid when applying any other discounts available.

"We're doing everything we can to help our communities during this crisis and have been supporting public schools with our air purifiers donation program, but we wanted to do more, especially now during the wildfire season since smoke can make air quality for children and adults unbearable, whether or not with pre-existing conditions like asthma and allergies. By offering affordable monthly payments and special discounts for our unique air purification products, we are supporting the need to breathe safe air at home and at work for frontline workers who are out there daily, keeping us safe and helping people," said Michael Rubinov, Kronos President.

NPR reported recently that 1 in 7 Americans Have Experienced Dangerous Air Quality Due To Wildfires This Year. Wildfires near cities have become commonplace in the Western United States, but this year the reach and intensity of the dangerous air pollution they produce has been the worst on record.

Many Americans in populous, urban areas endured smoke far longer than previous years. Some places experienced very unhealthy or hazardous air from wildfires for the first time ever recorded.

An NPR analysis of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency air quality data found that nearly 50 million people in California, Oregon and Washington live in counties that experienced at least one day of "unhealthy" or worse air quality during wildfire season so far this year. That's 1 in 7 Americans, an increase of more than 9 million people compared with 2018, which was previously the worst previous year.

