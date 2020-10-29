Allison Transmission Reschedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), the largest global provider of commercial duty fully-automatic transmissions, has rescheduled its third quarter 2020 financial results conference call to 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, following this morning’s third-party service provider’s technical difficulties. President and Chief Executive Officer David S. Graziosi and Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer G. Frederick Bohley will review the company's financial performance for the period.

The dial-in phone number for the conference call is 1-888-254-3590 and the international dial-in number is 1-929-477-0448. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at http://ir.allisontransmission.com. Additionally, the third quarter 2020 results press release is available on the 'News Releases' page of the website. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET on October 29 until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 5. The replay dial-in phone number is 1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 4773658.