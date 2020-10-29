 

Updated financial outlook for 2020 and trading update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 18:27  |  19   |   |   

H+H International A/S hereby releases preliminary, unaudited results for the third quarter of 2020 and updated financial outlook for 2020.

“After a strong rebound of the UK market and effective cost management, I’m pleased to report a gross margin and a positive free cash flow both at same levels as Q3 2019”, says CEO Michael T. Andersen. “The UK market
rebounded during Q3, yet our markets still show signs of volatility.”

Preliminary financial highlights for the period 1 January to 30 September 2020

DKK million Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q1-Q3 2020 Q1-Q3 2019
Revenue 712 779 2.012 2.215
Gross margin before special items 34% 34% 32% 31%
Organic growth (7)% 5% (9)% 10%
Organic growth excluding the UK market (7)% 7% 2% 8%
EBITDA before special items 162 182 396 435
EBIT before special items 116 137 258 306
EBIT margin before special items 16% 18% 13% 14%
NIBD/EBITDA ratio before special items ratio 0.5 0.9 0.5 0.9
Special items 0 0 0 0
Free cash flow 136 136 166 175

Trading update
Current trading in the majority of our markets perform as expected with overall stable development in Germany and softening of the Polish market.

During the third quarter of 2020, we have seen recovery in the UK market after the lockdown where distribution centres and building sites closed in the end of March 2020 due to covid-19. The lockdown affected the market throughout the second quarter of 2020 with gradual re-opening in the end of the period.

The UK recovery is now expected to increase faster than originally anticipated for the remaining part of 2020, supported by Government stimuli.

Updated financial outlook for 2020   
Based on higher than expected demand in the UK market for the remaining part of 2020, H+H upgrades the financial outlook for the full year 2020.

  • Revenue growth before acquisitions, divestments and measured in local currencies is expected to be in the range -12% to -8% (previously in the range -16% to -8%)
  • EBIT before special items is expected to be DKK 290-320 million (previously DKK 250-300 million)
  • Investments, excluding acquisitions, divestments and IFRS 16 effect, are expected to be DKK 120-130 million (previously DKK 100-130 million)

The updated financial outlook for 2020 is based on the following specific assumptions:

  • Any resurgence of covid-19 will not have severe impact in our markets
  • No severe impact from disruption in supply chains and constructions sites due to the pandemic
  • Financial liquidity is available in the markets to support housebuilding

H+H expect to publish Q3 2020 interim results on 13 November 2020 as planned, with a teleconference for investors and analysts on the same day.

For further information please contact:
CFO Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen or IR manager Cristina Rønde Hefting on telephone +45 35 27 02 00.

H+H’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2019 of DKK 2.8 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 29 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products annually and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has more than 1,600 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


Attachment


H+H International Bearer (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
Syneos Health to Acquire Synteract, a Top CRO Provider to Emerging Biopharma
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...