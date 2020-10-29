Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 29 October 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 9,337,105 Ordinary shares at a price of 87.1p per share.

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 1,003,382,250 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803

