 

Progressive Care Announces New Partnership With MyApps, Discontinues Plans to Acquire the Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 18:33  |  44   |   |   

MIAMI, FL, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, today announced that the Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) entered into on September 1, 2020, for the Company to acquire substantially all of MyApps Corp. (“MyApps”) has been terminated by the companies.

Progressive Care and MyApps will continue to work together amicably as partners, and the companies’ near-term priority will be to integrate CallingDr, the popular telemedicine and telehealth platform developed by MyApps, into Progressive Care’s PharmcoRx digital platform and work together to enhance Progressive Care’s ClearMetrX data analytics and data management services.

“As the companies were working diligently towards an acquisition, it became increasingly clear that the parties would be better suited to be partners than to be a single organization,” said Progressive Care Chief Executive Officer Alan Jay Weisberg. “We’re extremely excited to continue our partnership to make the CallingDr software platform an integral part of our digital offerings.”

“Our enthusiasm about working together with Progressive Care remains unchanged,” said MyApps Founder and CEO, Adnan Malik. “After broad and intensive analysis, we collectively have concluded that we will be able to achieve more as separate entities working as allies, and we have already identified areas in which we believe we can add tangible value to Progressive Care’s offerings.”

“MyApps’ extensive and relevant experience with healthcare software development will be highly additive to our goals with ClearMetrX,” said Mr. Weisberg. “We welcome their expertise, and we remain committed as ever to exploring all meaningful ways to benefit our shareholders, employees and customers.”

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website:

https://www.ProgressiveCareUS.com

Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCo Rx

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to longterm care facilities and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited statements regarding the planned partnership between the Company and MyApps, including potential integration of CallingDr into the PharmcoRx digital platform and working together to enhance ClearMetrX data analytics and data management services. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forwardlooking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:

Carlos Rangel

carlosr@pharmcorx.com


Progressive Care Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
Syneos Health to Acquire Synteract, a Top CRO Provider to Emerging Biopharma
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Progressive Care Announces Permanent Chief Executive Officer and New Chief Financial Officer
22.10.20
Progressive Care to Expand 340B Third Party Administrator Services Nationwide
08.10.20
Progressive Care Expands COVID-19 Testing With 15 Minute Antigen Rapid Tests
02.10.20
Progressive Care Reports August 2020 Performance Data