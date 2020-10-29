DGAP-News Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): IPO
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures
29.10.2020
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT.
Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures
Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 8 October 2020, Compleo Charging Solutions AG (contact: Peter Gabriel; +49 231 534923874) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below.
|Securities
|Issuer:
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|Not applicable
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|1,440,000
|Description:
No-par value shares
ISIN DE000A2QDNX9
|Offer price:
|EUR 49.00
|Stabilisation Manager:
|COMMERZBANK AG
|Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility:
|216,000 no-par value shares
|Stabilisation trading venue:
|Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Xetra
|Stabilisation transactions:
|Date
|Time of order
|Execution price (EUR)
|Order size
|Acquired shares
|21 October 2020
|09:19:15
|43.50
|10,000
|50
|21 October 2020
|09:19:15
|43.50
|10,000
|1,000
|21 October 2020
|09:19:15
|43.50
|10,000
|1,700
|21 October 2020
|09:19:15
|43.50
|10,000
|660
|21 October 2020
|09:19:15
|43.50
|10,000
|90
|21 October 2020
|09:19:15
|43.50
|10,000
|2,500
|21 October 2020
|09:19:15
|43.50
|10,000
|1,000
|21 October 2020
|09:19:15
|43.50
|10,000
|3,000
|21 October 2020
|10:58:24
|46.10
|500
|500
|21 October 2020
|16:06:09
|46.90
|500
|440
|21 October 2020
|16:06:09
|46.90
|500
|27
|21 October 2020
|16:06:09
|46.90
|500
|33
|21 October 2020
|16:07:02
|47.00
|300
|296
|21 October 2020
|16:07:02
|47.00
|300
|4
|21 October 2020
|16:08:11
|47.00
|300
|64
|21 October 2020
|16:08:11
|47.00
|300
|236
|21 October 2020
|16:08:36
|46.70
|200
|108
|21 October 2020
|16:08:36
|46.70
|200
|92
|21 October 2020
|16:10:58
|47.00
|1,000
|1,000
|21 October 2020
|16:11:39
|47.00
|1,000
|616
|21 October 2020
|16:11:39
|47.00
|1,000
|384
|21 October 2020
|16:12:21
|47.10
|500
|92
|21 October 2020
|16:12:21
|47.20
|500
|408
|21 October 2020
|16:14:31
|47.00
|2,900
|121
|21 October 2020
|16:14:31
|47.00
|2,900
|179
|21 October 2020
|16:14:31
|47.00
|2,900
|2,550
|21 October 2020
|16:14:31
|47.00
|2,900
|50
|21 October 2020
|16:29:41
|46.90
|2,800
|883
|21 October 2020
|16:29:41
|46.90
|2,800
|108
|21 October 2020
|16:29:41
|46.90
|2,800
|108
|21 October 2020
|16:29:41
|46.90
|2,800
|108
|21 October 2020
|16:29:41
|46.90
|2,800
|69
|21 October 2020
|16:29:41
|46.90
|2,800
|30
|21 October 2020
|16:29:41
|46.90
|2,800
|50
|21 October 2020
|16:29:41
|46.90
|2,800
|108
|21 October 2020
|16:29:41
|46.90
|2,800
|108
|21 October 2020
|16:29:41
|46.90
|2,800
|108
|21 October 2020
|16:57:06
|47.20
|2,000
|387
|21 October 2020
|16:57:06
|47.20
|2,000
|149
|21 October 2020
|16:57:06
|47.20
|2,000
|1,000
|21 October 2020
|16:57:06
|47.20
|2,000
|169
|21 October 2020
|16:57:06
|47.20
|2,000
|295
|21 October 2020
|17:07:49
|46.90
|1,000
|108
|21 October 2020
|17:07:49
|46.90
|1,000
|108
|21 October 2020
|17:07:49
|46.90
|1,000
|39
|21 October 2020
|17:13:31
|47.00
|5,000
|876
|21 October 2020
|17:13:31
|47.10
|5,000
|108
|21 October 2020
|17:13:31
|47.10
|5,000
|60
|21 October 2020
|17:13:31
|47.10
|5,000
|118
|21 October 2020
|17:13:31
|47.10
|5,000
|416
|21 October 2020
|17:18:16
|47.30
|1,500
|985
|21 October 2020
|17:18:16
|47.30
|1,500
|138
|21 October 2020
|17:18:16
|47.30
|1,500
|377
|21 October 2020
|17:18:31
|47.40
|1,500
|108
|21 October 2020
|17:18:31
|47.40
|1,500
|732
|21 October 2020
|17:18:31
|47.40
|1,500
|70
|21 October 2020
|17:18:31
|47.40
|1,500
|200
|21 October 2020
|17:18:31
|47.40
|1,500
|123
|21 October 2020
|17:18:31
|47.40
|1,500
|108
|21 October 2020
|17:18:31
|47.40
|1,500
|159
|21 October 2020
|17:19:30
|47.50
|5,000
|1,669
|21 October 2020
|17:19:30
|47.60
|5,000
|3,331
|21 October 2020
|17:24:23
|47.30
|1,000
|310
|21 October 2020
|17:24:23
|47.30
|1,000
|150
|21 October 2020
|17:24:23
|47.30
|1,000
|540
|21 October 2020
|17:30:47
|46.80
|8,287
|8,287
|21 October 2020
|17:36:17
|46.80
|1,000
|1,000
Total
21 October 2020
|
46.1984
Weighted average price
|
41,000
Total number
|22 October 2020
|12:12:13
|46.70
|500
|500
|22 October 2020
|12:12:29
|46.70
|4,500
|1,165
|22 October 2020
|12:12:29
|46.70
|4,500
|1,064
|22 October 2020
|12:12:29
|46.70
|4,500
|2,271
|22 October 2020
|17:34:41
|48.00
|5,000
|5,000
Total
22 October 2020
|
47.3500
Weighted average price
|
10,000
Total number
|23 October 2020
|16:30:54
|47.20
|250
|147
|23 October 2020
|17:32:07
|47.80
|1,853
|1,853
|23 October 2020
|17:33:18
|47.80
|1,000
|1,000
Total
23 October 2020
|
47.7706
Weighted average price
|
3,000
Total number
|26 October 2020
|17:05:42
|48.00
|1,000
|70
|26 October 2020
|17:05:42
|48.00
|1,000
|162
|26 October 2020
|17:05:42
|48.00
|1,000
|83
|26 October 2020
|17:05:42
|48.00
|1,000
|120
|26 October 2020
|17:05:42
|48.00
|1,000
|565
|26 October 2020
|17:10:57
|48.00
|1,000
|101
|26 October 2020
|17:14:50
|48.00
|1,000
|899
|26 October 2020
|17:15:32
|48.00
|1,000
|126
|26 October 2020
|17:15:32
|48.00
|1,000
|200
|26 October 2020
|17:21:39
|48.00
|1,000
|336
|26 October 2020
|17:21:39
|48.00
|1,000
|175
|26 October 2020
|17:15:32
|48.00
|1,000
|163
|26 October 2020
|17:32:28
|48.00
|500
|480
Total
26 October 2020
|
48.0000
Weighted average price
|
3,480
Total number
|27 October 2020
|09:23:25
|47.00
|500
|500
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|115
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|94
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|94
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|94
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|122
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|93
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|71
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|84
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|15
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|87
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|93
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|123
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|92
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|75
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|120
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|125
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|93
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|92
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|79
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|92
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|94
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|93
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|94
|27 October 2020
|12:20:39
|48.00
|2,500
|93
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|92
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|112
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|118
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|332
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|104
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|94
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|157
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|92
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|91
|27 October 2020
|12:50:46
|48.00
|2,500
|125
|27 October 2020
|17:35:41
|48.50
|500
|351
Total
27 October 2020
|
47.9445
Weighted average price
|
5,851
Total number
|28 October 2020
|11:14:02
|47.50
|500
|500
|28 October 2020
|11:14:20
|48.00
|500
|127
|28 October 2020
|11:14:20
|48.00
|500
|50
|28 October 2020
|11:14:20
|48.00
|500
|323
|28 October 2020
|16:07:34
|47.90
|500
|75
|28 October 2020
|16:07:34
|48.00
|500
|238
|28 October 2020
|16:07:34
|48.00
|500
|187
|28 October 2020
|17:14:21
|48.30
|500
|460
|28 October 2020
|17:14:21
|48.30
|500
|40
Total
28 October 2020
|
47.9463
Weighted average price
|
2,000
Total number
Important Notice
These materials are for informational purposes only and are not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the announcement of a forthcoming offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, or the announcement of a forthcoming solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, ordinary shares in the share capital of Compleo Charging Solutions AG (the "Company", and such shares, the "Shares") in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.
The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of Shares in the United States.
The Company has not authorised any offer to the public of Shares in any Member State of the European Economic Area, except in the Federal Republic of Germany. With respect to any Member State of the European Economic Area other than the Federal Republic of Germany and with respect to the United Kingdom (each a "Relevant State"), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of Shares requiring publication of a prospectus in any Relevant State. As a result, the Shares may only be offered in Relevant States:
(i) to any legal entity which is a "qualified investor" as defined in the Prospectus Regulation; or
(ii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation.
For the purpose of this paragraph, the expression "offer of securities to the public" means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Shares to be offered so as to enable the investor to decide to exercise, purchase or subscribe for the Shares and the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended).
Any such investor will also be deemed to have represented and agreed that any Shares acquired by it in the contemplated offering of Shares have not been acquired on behalf of persons other than such investor. This announcement is not an advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and does not constitute a prospectus.
In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the Shares is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("Financial Promotion") Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This communication is directed only at relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this document and should not act or rely on it. Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, relevant persons. No action has been taken by the Company that would permit an offer of Shares or the possession or distribution of these materials or any other offering or publicity material relating to such Shares in any jurisdiction, except for the Federal Republic of Germany, where action for that purpose is required.
This document may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, affecting the Company and other factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward- looking statements.
Neither these materials nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted, directly or indirectly, into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or the South Africa. These materials do not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefore. The offer and the distribution of these materials and other information in connection with the offer in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law.
The offered shares in the Company have already been sold.
29.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
