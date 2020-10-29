 

DGAP-News Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): IPO
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

29.10.2020 / 18:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

29.10.2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT.

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 8 October 2020, Compleo Charging Solutions AG (contact: Peter Gabriel; +49 231 534923874) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below.
Securities  
Issuer: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Guarantor (if any): Not applicable
Aggregate nominal amount: 1,440,000
Description: No-par value shares
ISIN DE000A2QDNX9
Offer price: EUR 49.00
Stabilisation Manager: COMMERZBANK AG
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility: 216,000 no-par value shares
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Xetra
   
Stabilisation transactions:  
   
Date Time of order Execution price (EUR) Order size Acquired shares
21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 50
21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 1,000
21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 1,700
21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 660
21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 90
21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 2,500
21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 1,000
21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 3,000
21 October 2020 10:58:24 46.10 500 500
21 October 2020 16:06:09 46.90 500 440
21 October 2020 16:06:09 46.90 500 27
21 October 2020 16:06:09 46.90 500 33
21 October 2020 16:07:02 47.00 300 296
21 October 2020 16:07:02 47.00 300 4
21 October 2020 16:08:11 47.00 300 64
21 October 2020 16:08:11 47.00 300 236
21 October 2020 16:08:36 46.70 200 108
21 October 2020 16:08:36 46.70 200 92
21 October 2020 16:10:58 47.00 1,000 1,000
21 October 2020 16:11:39 47.00 1,000 616
21 October 2020 16:11:39 47.00 1,000 384
21 October 2020 16:12:21 47.10 500 92
21 October 2020 16:12:21 47.20 500 408
21 October 2020 16:14:31 47.00 2,900 121
21 October 2020 16:14:31 47.00 2,900 179
21 October 2020 16:14:31 47.00 2,900 2,550
21 October 2020 16:14:31 47.00 2,900 50
21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 883
21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 108
21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 108
21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 108
21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 69
21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 30
21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 50
21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 108
21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 108
21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 108
21 October 2020 16:57:06 47.20 2,000 387
21 October 2020 16:57:06 47.20 2,000 149
21 October 2020 16:57:06 47.20 2,000 1,000
21 October 2020 16:57:06 47.20 2,000 169
21 October 2020 16:57:06 47.20 2,000 295
21 October 2020 17:07:49 46.90 1,000 108
21 October 2020 17:07:49 46.90 1,000 108
21 October 2020 17:07:49 46.90 1,000 39
21 October 2020 17:13:31 47.00 5,000 876
21 October 2020 17:13:31 47.10 5,000 108
21 October 2020 17:13:31 47.10 5,000 60
21 October 2020 17:13:31 47.10 5,000 118
21 October 2020 17:13:31 47.10 5,000 416
21 October 2020 17:18:16 47.30 1,500 985
21 October 2020 17:18:16 47.30 1,500 138
21 October 2020 17:18:16 47.30 1,500 377
21 October 2020 17:18:31 47.40 1,500 108
21 October 2020 17:18:31 47.40 1,500 732
21 October 2020 17:18:31 47.40 1,500 70
21 October 2020 17:18:31 47.40 1,500 200
21 October 2020 17:18:31 47.40 1,500 123
21 October 2020 17:18:31 47.40 1,500 108
21 October 2020 17:18:31 47.40 1,500 159
21 October 2020 17:19:30 47.50 5,000 1,669
21 October 2020 17:19:30 47.60 5,000 3,331
21 October 2020 17:24:23 47.30 1,000 310
21 October 2020 17:24:23 47.30 1,000 150
21 October 2020 17:24:23 47.30 1,000 540
21 October 2020 17:30:47 46.80 8,287 8,287
21 October 2020 17:36:17 46.80 1,000 1,000
Total
21 October 2020 		  46.1984
Weighted average price 		  41,000
Total number
         
22 October 2020 12:12:13 46.70 500 500
22 October 2020 12:12:29 46.70 4,500 1,165
22 October 2020 12:12:29 46.70 4,500 1,064
22 October 2020 12:12:29 46.70 4,500 2,271
22 October 2020 17:34:41 48.00 5,000 5,000
Total
22 October 2020 		  47.3500
Weighted average price 		  10,000
Total number
         
23 October 2020 16:30:54 47.20 250 147
23 October 2020 17:32:07 47.80 1,853 1,853
23 October 2020 17:33:18 47.80 1,000 1,000
Total
23 October 2020 		  47.7706
Weighted average price 		  3,000
Total number
         
26 October 2020 17:05:42 48.00 1,000 70
26 October 2020 17:05:42 48.00 1,000 162
26 October 2020 17:05:42 48.00 1,000 83
26 October 2020 17:05:42 48.00 1,000 120
26 October 2020 17:05:42 48.00 1,000 565
26 October 2020 17:10:57 48.00 1,000 101
26 October 2020 17:14:50 48.00 1,000 899
26 October 2020 17:15:32 48.00 1,000 126
26 October 2020 17:15:32 48.00 1,000 200
26 October 2020 17:21:39 48.00 1,000 336
26 October 2020 17:21:39 48.00 1,000 175
26 October 2020 17:15:32 48.00 1,000 163
26 October 2020 17:32:28 48.00 500 480
Total
26 October 2020 		  48.0000
Weighted average price 		  3,480
Total number
         
27 October 2020 09:23:25 47.00 500 500
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 115
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 94
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 94
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 94
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 122
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 93
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 71
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 84
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 15
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 87
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 93
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 123
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 92
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 75
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 120
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 125
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 93
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 92
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 79
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 92
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 94
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 93
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 94
27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 93
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 92
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 112
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 118
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 332
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 104
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 94
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 157
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 92
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91
27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 125
27 October 2020 17:35:41 48.50 500 351
Total
27 October 2020 		  47.9445
Weighted average price 		  5,851
Total number
         
28 October 2020 11:14:02 47.50 500 500
28 October 2020 11:14:20 48.00 500 127
28 October 2020 11:14:20 48.00 500 50
28 October 2020 11:14:20 48.00 500 323
28 October 2020 16:07:34 47.90 500 75
28 October 2020 16:07:34 48.00 500 238
28 October 2020 16:07:34 48.00 500 187
28 October 2020 17:14:21 48.30 500 460
28 October 2020 17:14:21 48.30 500 40
Total
28 October 2020 		  47.9463
Weighted average price 		  2,000
Total number
 

Important Notice

These materials are for informational purposes only and are not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the announcement of a forthcoming offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, or the announcement of a forthcoming solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, ordinary shares in the share capital of Compleo Charging Solutions AG (the "Company", and such shares, the "Shares") in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of Shares in the United States.

The Company has not authorised any offer to the public of Shares in any Member State of the European Economic Area, except in the Federal Republic of Germany. With respect to any Member State of the European Economic Area other than the Federal Republic of Germany and with respect to the United Kingdom (each a "Relevant State"), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of Shares requiring publication of a prospectus in any Relevant State. As a result, the Shares may only be offered in Relevant States:

(i) to any legal entity which is a "qualified investor" as defined in the Prospectus Regulation; or

(ii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation.

For the purpose of this paragraph, the expression "offer of securities to the public" means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Shares to be offered so as to enable the investor to decide to exercise, purchase or subscribe for the Shares and the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended).

Any such investor will also be deemed to have represented and agreed that any Shares acquired by it in the contemplated offering of Shares have not been acquired on behalf of persons other than such investor. This announcement is not an advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and does not constitute a prospectus.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the Shares is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("Financial Promotion") Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This communication is directed only at relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this document and should not act or rely on it. Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, relevant persons. No action has been taken by the Company that would permit an offer of Shares or the possession or distribution of these materials or any other offering or publicity material relating to such Shares in any jurisdiction, except for the Federal Republic of Germany, where action for that purpose is required.

This document may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, affecting the Company and other factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward- looking statements.

Neither these materials nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted, directly or indirectly, into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or the South Africa. These materials do not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefore. The offer and the distribution of these materials and other information in connection with the offer in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law.

The offered shares in the Company have already been sold.


29.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 534 923 70
E-mail: ir@compleo-cs.de
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9
WKN: A2QDNX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1144126

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1144126  29.10.2020 

