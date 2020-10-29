Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

29.10.2020



Compleo Charging Solutions AG



Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures



Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 8 October 2020, Compleo Charging Solutions AG (contact: Peter Gabriel; +49 231 534923874) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below. Securities Issuer: Compleo Charging Solutions AG Guarantor (if any): Not applicable Aggregate nominal amount: 1,440,000 Description: No-par value shares

ISIN DE000A2QDNX9 Offer price: EUR 49.00 Stabilisation Manager: COMMERZBANK AG Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility: 216,000 no-par value shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Xetra Stabilisation transactions: Date Time of order Execution price (EUR) Order size Acquired shares 21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 50 21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 1,000 21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 1,700 21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 660 21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 90 21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 2,500 21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 1,000 21 October 2020 09:19:15 43.50 10,000 3,000 21 October 2020 10:58:24 46.10 500 500 21 October 2020 16:06:09 46.90 500 440 21 October 2020 16:06:09 46.90 500 27 21 October 2020 16:06:09 46.90 500 33 21 October 2020 16:07:02 47.00 300 296 21 October 2020 16:07:02 47.00 300 4 21 October 2020 16:08:11 47.00 300 64 21 October 2020 16:08:11 47.00 300 236 21 October 2020 16:08:36 46.70 200 108 21 October 2020 16:08:36 46.70 200 92 21 October 2020 16:10:58 47.00 1,000 1,000 21 October 2020 16:11:39 47.00 1,000 616 21 October 2020 16:11:39 47.00 1,000 384 21 October 2020 16:12:21 47.10 500 92 21 October 2020 16:12:21 47.20 500 408 21 October 2020 16:14:31 47.00 2,900 121 21 October 2020 16:14:31 47.00 2,900 179 21 October 2020 16:14:31 47.00 2,900 2,550 21 October 2020 16:14:31 47.00 2,900 50 21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 883 21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 108 21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 108 21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 108 21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 69 21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 30 21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 50 21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 108 21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 108 21 October 2020 16:29:41 46.90 2,800 108 21 October 2020 16:57:06 47.20 2,000 387 21 October 2020 16:57:06 47.20 2,000 149 21 October 2020 16:57:06 47.20 2,000 1,000 21 October 2020 16:57:06 47.20 2,000 169 21 October 2020 16:57:06 47.20 2,000 295 21 October 2020 17:07:49 46.90 1,000 108 21 October 2020 17:07:49 46.90 1,000 108 21 October 2020 17:07:49 46.90 1,000 39 21 October 2020 17:13:31 47.00 5,000 876 21 October 2020 17:13:31 47.10 5,000 108 21 October 2020 17:13:31 47.10 5,000 60 21 October 2020 17:13:31 47.10 5,000 118 21 October 2020 17:13:31 47.10 5,000 416 21 October 2020 17:18:16 47.30 1,500 985 21 October 2020 17:18:16 47.30 1,500 138 21 October 2020 17:18:16 47.30 1,500 377 21 October 2020 17:18:31 47.40 1,500 108 21 October 2020 17:18:31 47.40 1,500 732 21 October 2020 17:18:31 47.40 1,500 70 21 October 2020 17:18:31 47.40 1,500 200 21 October 2020 17:18:31 47.40 1,500 123 21 October 2020 17:18:31 47.40 1,500 108 21 October 2020 17:18:31 47.40 1,500 159 21 October 2020 17:19:30 47.50 5,000 1,669 21 October 2020 17:19:30 47.60 5,000 3,331 21 October 2020 17:24:23 47.30 1,000 310 21 October 2020 17:24:23 47.30 1,000 150 21 October 2020 17:24:23 47.30 1,000 540 21 October 2020 17:30:47 46.80 8,287 8,287 21 October 2020 17:36:17 46.80 1,000 1,000 Total

21 October 2020 46.1984

Weighted average price 41,000

Total number 22 October 2020 12:12:13 46.70 500 500 22 October 2020 12:12:29 46.70 4,500 1,165 22 October 2020 12:12:29 46.70 4,500 1,064 22 October 2020 12:12:29 46.70 4,500 2,271 22 October 2020 17:34:41 48.00 5,000 5,000 Total

22 October 2020 47.3500

Weighted average price 10,000

Total number 23 October 2020 16:30:54 47.20 250 147 23 October 2020 17:32:07 47.80 1,853 1,853 23 October 2020 17:33:18 47.80 1,000 1,000 Total

23 October 2020 47.7706

Weighted average price 3,000

Total number 26 October 2020 17:05:42 48.00 1,000 70 26 October 2020 17:05:42 48.00 1,000 162 26 October 2020 17:05:42 48.00 1,000 83 26 October 2020 17:05:42 48.00 1,000 120 26 October 2020 17:05:42 48.00 1,000 565 26 October 2020 17:10:57 48.00 1,000 101 26 October 2020 17:14:50 48.00 1,000 899 26 October 2020 17:15:32 48.00 1,000 126 26 October 2020 17:15:32 48.00 1,000 200 26 October 2020 17:21:39 48.00 1,000 336 26 October 2020 17:21:39 48.00 1,000 175 26 October 2020 17:15:32 48.00 1,000 163 26 October 2020 17:32:28 48.00 500 480 Total

26 October 2020 48.0000

Weighted average price 3,480

Total number 27 October 2020 09:23:25 47.00 500 500 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 115 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 94 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 94 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 94 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 122 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 93 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 71 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 84 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 15 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 87 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 93 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 123 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 92 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 75 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 120 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 125 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 93 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 92 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 79 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 92 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 94 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 93 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 94 27 October 2020 12:20:39 48.00 2,500 93 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 92 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 112 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 118 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 332 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 104 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 94 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 157 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 92 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 91 27 October 2020 12:50:46 48.00 2,500 125 27 October 2020 17:35:41 48.50 500 351 Total

27 October 2020 47.9445

Weighted average price 5,851

Total number 28 October 2020 11:14:02 47.50 500 500 28 October 2020 11:14:20 48.00 500 127 28 October 2020 11:14:20 48.00 500 50 28 October 2020 11:14:20 48.00 500 323 28 October 2020 16:07:34 47.90 500 75 28 October 2020 16:07:34 48.00 500 238 28 October 2020 16:07:34 48.00 500 187 28 October 2020 17:14:21 48.30 500 460 28 October 2020 17:14:21 48.30 500 40 Total

28 October 2020 47.9463

Weighted average price 2,000

Total number

1144126 29.10.2020