Protolabs Releases Third Quarter 2020 Prepared Remarks
Due to technical difficulties at its conferencing services provider, Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) did not host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results and financial guidance at the originally scheduled time, October 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.
A recording of prepared remarks regarding third quarter 2020 financial results and financial guidance, featuring Vicki Holt, Chief Executive Officer, and John Way, Chief Financial Officer, and accompanying transcript are now available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website and the following link: https://protolabs.gcs-web.com/events/event-details/q3-2020-proto-labs- ...
About Protolabs
Protolabs is the world’s leading source for digital manufacturing services. The technology-enabled company produces custom components in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces manufacturing costs, and enables supply chain agility throughout the product life cycle. Visit protolabs.com for more information.
