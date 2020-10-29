 

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $345 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 19:05  |  55   |   |   

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 34,500,000 units, which included the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $345,000,000. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “LUXAU” on October 27, 2020. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “LUXA” and “LUXAW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC served as the sole book runner for the offering and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated acted as lead manager.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, United States, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on October 26, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT LUX HEALTH TECH ACQUISITION CORP.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of Lux Capital and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses at the intersection of the healthcare and technology industries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...