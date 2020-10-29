Telos Partners LLC Announces the Addition of Erik Waldorff, PhD as Director of Science & Innovation to Fortify Its Expertise in the Musculoskeletal Device and Biotechnology Industry

Dr. Waldorff joins Telos with over 17 years of experience in pre-clinical and clinical scientific initiatives that underpinned the success of multiple orthopedic, spine, and neuromodulation medical devices. With a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Michigan and currently completing coursework from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Waldorff brings the unique mix of technical leadership and business acumen that is essential for demonstrating value through evidence.

Telos Partners LLC, a subsidiary of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) specializing in the strategic delivery of regulatory, reimbursement and clinician adoption services to the musculoskeletal and wound care industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Erik Waldorff, PhD in the position of Director, Science & Innovation. In this capacity, he will lead the Telos scientific services to lay the foundations of evidence necessary to meet medical device and biotechnology commercialization objectives.

"Erik adds a wealth of experience and innovative thinking to strengthen the Telos scientific service offerings in our core areas of orthopedic and spine medical devices,” said Jason Inzana, General Manager of Telos. “From the first conversation, it was clear that he embodies the Telos approach to weave the technical details into the greater framework of the overall business objectives, which is a recipe for success both for Telos and our client partners. I’m excited to see the scientific services grow and thrive under Erik’s leadership.”

Dr. Waldorff added, “I am excited to be joining a very talented group at Telos and look forward to leveraging our collaborative expertise to support the growth potential of our clients.”

About Telos Partners

Telos Partners LLC, a subsidiary of OrthoPediatrics Corp., specializes in supporting the commercialization of medical devices and biotechnology in 3 key areas: regulatory, reimbursement and clinician adoption. We provide this support by closely partnering with our clients to understand their ultimate goals and demystifying the complexities of these 3 areas. Among Telos’ core services are strategic planning, regulatory assessments and submissions, quality system improvements, contract research organization activities for clinical studies, cost-effectiveness analysis, medical writing, and publishing scientific evidence. For more information, please visit www.telospartnersllc.com.

